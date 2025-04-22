Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire star Freddie Flintoff was full of shout-outs for his beloved hometown of Preston over the weekend.

Preston born cricketer turned TV personality Freddie was a guest on ITV’s Jonathan Ross show on Saturday night.

The 47-year-old was on the panel to help promote his upcoming Disney + documentary - ‘Flintoff’- which airs on Friday.

As well as discussing his upcoming programme, Freddie was very keen to bring up his hometown on numerous occasions.

In the first instance, the father of four shared a brutal message to the people of Australia, following a discussion about how he is loved down under.

Freddie told the audience: “You beat them and they say you’re one of them, I’m not I’m from Preston.”

Next, whilst telling a story about how he cheated on I’m a Celebrity Australia by breaking into the medical room for snacks, Freddie quipped: “I’m from Preston, I can take a window out.”

The actor Jason Isaacs then joined the couch and allowed Freddie another opportunity to boast his Lancashire pride.

When Jason asked Freddie “do you think that Yorkshire people are more honest than the rest of the country”, he replies blunty “I’m from Lancashire” to rip roaring laughter.

Putting Jason at ease, Freddie then continued: “They are right up there, some of the players that I played with from Yorkshire are just straight on it”.

Realising he had accidentally got into some War of the Roses trouble, Jason added “that was nearly one of the most traumatic moments of my life.”

Later on Freddie was even able to spin a rather criminal story of his own into an example of how he merely loved championing his hometown.

Explaining why he was let go from his job as a teen working at the record counter at Woolworths, Freddie said: “My mates used to come in and it was the days before they had scanners at the front of the store so they’d come in, and it started off they’d bring CDs in a cart and I’d just put it in a bag and give it them.

“We then progressed to play stations.

“I was like the Robin Hood on Preston.”