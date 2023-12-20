A yellow weather warning has been issued for Lancashire and the rest of the North West for tomorrow (Thursday, December 21).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind across various parts of the UK, including the whole of Lancashire.

The warning is in place between 12:00am on Thursday, Decemebr 21 and 9:00pm that night.

What to expect

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellow weather warning of wind in place across Lancashire on Thursday, December 21. Photo by Khamkéo Vilaysing on Unsplash

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

-Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

-Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

-It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

How to stay safe in the wind?

The Met Office issues the following advice:

Protecting your property from damage and other people from injury

Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them in high winds, e.g. bins, plant pots, garden furniture (bring inside or secure in place), trampolines (turn upside down or secure with tent pegs), sheds (ensure doors are locked)

Things you can do before a journey

Windy weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Follow these few simple steps to prepare before journeys:

-Plan your route, check for delays and road closures

-Listen out for travel updates on your car radio/sat nav

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-If you don't have essentials in your car then pack for the worst (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch)

-Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

Driving safely in strong wind

Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users. If you must drive, you can do this more safely by:

-Driving slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts

-Be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads

-Be cautious overtaking high sided vehicles/caravans

-Make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual

Staying safe when you're at the coast

If you live or work on the coast take extra care during windy and stormy weather. Keep yourself and others safe by following these simple steps:

-Check the forecasts and tides in your local area here

-Beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea

-Take care if walking near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-In an emergency 999 (UK) or 112 (Ireland) and ask for the Coastguard

Avoiding injury if you're out and about

Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.