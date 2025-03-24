Lancashire village set to get a new free to use cash machine

Residents of a Lancashire village are to get a new free to use cash machine.

The national ATM network LINK has agreed to install a free-to-use cash machine in Baxenden on the outskirts of Accrington writes Local Democracy Reporter Bill Jacobs.

It is now also asking residents and businesses where the best location to install it would be.

The news was revealed by former Hyndburn Labour MP Graham Jones who will be standing for the party in Accrington South division in May’s Lancashire County Council elections.

Following local concerns about the lack of cash withdrawal facilities he wrote to LINK urging action.

In response, LINK has confirmed that, after assessing local access, they will fund and install a new ATM within three months—unless a review is requested.

However, the location of the new cash machine is yet to be decided, and LINK is keen to hear from residents and local businesses to ensure it is placed in the most convenient spot.

As part of the process, LINK will be reaching out to businesses in the area, including Tesco, to explore potential locations.

Mr Jones said: “This is a real win for Baxenden.

“Access to cash remains vital for many people in our community, particularly older residents and local businesses.

“I’m pleased that LINK has recognised the need for an ATM, and now we want to make sure it’s placed where it will be most useful.

“This is a significant step toward ensuring that everyone in Baxenden, from small business owners to pensioners, has easy access to cash.“

I encourage everyone to have their say.

“This is a big step forward for the village ensuring access to cash remains easy and convenient for everyone.”

Residents can share their views by contacting LINK directly at [email protected].

The ATM will be free to use for personal current account holders and fully funded by LINK on behalf of its members.