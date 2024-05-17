Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The Traitors’ star Diane Carson from Lancashire will take on West London’s gruelling Tough Mudder with nine of her castmates to raise funds for dementia research in memory of her dad.

The retired teacher from Lytham St Annes says she wants to do everything she can to prevent other families going through similar experiences, after her much-loved dad, Stanley, died with vascular dementia in 2016.

Dementia, which effects one in two people*, is caused by physical diseases in the brain, the most common being Alzheimer’s Disease whilst the second most common form, Vascular dementia, affects around 150,000 people in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

63-year-old Diane decided to take on Tough Mudder for Alzheimer’s Research UK, in the hope of raising much-needed funds to support the charity in its mission to cure dementia.

Diane has also urged her showbiz friends to sign up for the challenge, which takes place tomorrow, during Dementia Action Week (May 13-19).

Joining Diane is her son, Ross, who also appeared on the show, runner-up Mollie, as well as Jasmine, Miles, Zack, Kyra, Anthony, Johnny and Aubrey. Another cast member, Brian, will be fundraising from the Manchester challenge.

Lancashire's Diane Carson will be competing the Tough Mudder alongside her son Ross, as well as Mollie, Jasmine, Miles, Zack, Kyra, Anthony, Johnny and Aubrey. Credit: BBC

Speaking about the impact dementia had on her family, Diane said: “Dad was lots of fun and loved a joke, so we probably didn’t recognise the developing signs of dementia until further down the line. I started to notice his forgetfulness and realised he wasn’t just having a laugh! I pushed for him to go to the doctor, which he resisted – until I burst into tears one day and as he hated seeing his loved ones upset, he finally made an appointment. Receiving news of his diagnosis was hard to take!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum of three added: “Taking on Tough Mudder is more than just a physical challenge for me, it’s a testament to the strength, joy and spirit of my dad. Dementia robbed him of who he was, it was devastating to witness. I count myself lucky to have had Stanley as my dad and I am determined that my family remember this amazing man as he was before the cruelty of dementia.

“It’s heartwarming to have some of my Traitors’ castmates by my side. We made a great team on the show so I know they’ll put their all into it. A few of them have also been impacted by dementia in some way, so it means a lot for us to do something together to help put a stop to this awful condition.”

Emma Whitcombe, Deputy Chief Executive at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We are immensely grateful to Diane and her castmates from The Traitors for taking on Tough Mudder in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK. We’re sure their experience of working together as a team will see them through its challenging obstacles and across the finish line.

“Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and with almost one million people living with dementia in the country today, we must give hope to families who’re relying on us to find life-changing treatments. We’d like to thank Diane and her faithful team for standing with us for a cure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate to The Traitors Tough Mudder, visit: Diane Carson is fundraising for Alzheimer's Research UK (justgiving.com)