Following an audition process, 17-year-old Georgia Hilton from Adlington was one of only 20 people out of over 2,000 applicants to be chosen to study full time at Italia Conti Stage School in Surrey.

In the hope of turning her dream into a reality, Georgia, who has been performing since she was four, will be holding a Road to Conti Showcase at Adlington Community Centre on Friday evening (May 6) at 7.30pm.

The former St. Michael’s Chorley pupil perfects her dance skills at St Paul’s Adlington Amateur Theatre and and Jay Em Studios Dance School where she performs ballet tap and modern dance.

Georgia Hilton, 17, has been awarded a place at an elite dance school and will be holding a show night in Adlington Centre this Friday to help fund it

Georgia's mother Rebecca, 43, said: "She has began fundraising and is putting on a showcase evening of song and dance tomorrow at Adlington Community Centre where herself and friends will be dancing and singing.

"I am a really proud mum as she is working hard choreographing and organising this event herself including designing the flyers."

She added: "It is very inspiring that despite lockdowns, and the death of her granddad Terry Hilton, 71, last year who she had helped me care for the last few years, she has continued to work hard to make her dream happen."

Georgia Hilton and her mother Rebecca

Rebecca who also performs shows and helps with the backstage production continued: "She's always been very creative. She started doing it as a hobby at the Amateur Theatre and always enjoyed the dance school and singing lessons."

Explaining her dream is within September reaching distance, Georgia said: "I have always loved performing and dream of doing it professionally. After years of dancing and performing locally, that dream is now in my reach.

"I feel extremely blessed and am now trying to raise enough money to be able to pay for my tuition fees and work towards my goal."

Tickets, priced £8, are available from St Paul's players at www.stpaulsplayers.co.uk or TicketSource.

