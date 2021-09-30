Lancashire Schools: further reduction to menu as food shortage continues

Five hundred schools across Lancashire will offer a further reduced lunch menu from next week, due to food supply problems.

Starting from Monday, October 2, some schools have been told that a menu of only jacket potatoes and sandwiches will be offered until the end of the term.

A spokesperson for Lancashire County Council, who provide food menus to most of the schools in the area, told the Post: “We usually change our menu’s twice a year, but because of shortages we intend to introduce a temporary reduced menu in October – starting next week, which will give our kitchens a chance to restock. Our usual menu’s will start again after half term."

The spokesperson added: “The temporary menu will consist of two main course choices – soup and choice of sandwich with accompaniments and salad bar or baked potato with a variety of fillings and salad bar. There will also be fresh fruit, yogurt and daily dessert options, fresh organic milk or drinking water.”

Last week, the Post reported that from Monday September 27, schools would be switching to alternative lunch menus, due to the national shortage of lorry drivers affecting deliveries.

However this latest development represents a further disruption to lunch menus as the food supply issue continues.

The council insists that every child will still be offered a healthy, balanced lunch.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, for Lancashire County Council said: “As has been widely reported in the media, nationally there have been issues with food supply chains caused by a shortage of delivery drivers and food industry workers.