Preston schools to switch to "emergency menus" next week amid food shortages

Schools across Preston are set to switch to alternative food menus next week due to the national food supply issue, the Lancashire County Council has warned.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, for Lancashire County Council said: "As has been widely reported in the media, nationally there have been issues with food supply chains caused by a shortage of delivery drivers and food industry workers.

"We are working hard to minimise the effect on our schools, but in some instances we may need to offer a reduced menu compared to our usual large choice of dishes."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools across Lancashire will feel the affects of the food shortages.

Lancashire County Council currently provide a food menu to most of the schools in the area, which changes at least twice year, and are published in advance.

A spokesperson for the council told the Post that the decision to alter the current menu was based on the fact that industry experts have said there is likely to be a national shortage of HGV drivers for up to 12-18 months.

This new menu will come in on Monday 27 September, and it is unclear how long the disruption will last.

According to the council, local menu adaptations have been "necessary", with the affected schools having been told in advance of the changes.

An alternative menu will be in place from Monday 27 September

The spokesperson added that that there have been no instances of children not receiving a school meal and nor is this considered a risk.

It has been reported that Fulwood and Cadley Primary school have been affected, but other schools will be as well.