Lancashire schoolboy Oscar Burrow meets Princess Kate and receives an important message
Oscar Burrow was starstruck as Princess Kate knelt to ask him about his impressive fundraising efforts at a royal carol concert on Friday evening.
Oscar hit headlines across the globe earlier this year when he completed a mammoth endurance challenge, climbing 12 UK mountains to the height of Mount Everest. Here he is pictured with his dad Matt and grandfather Mark. He raised £40,000 for Derian House Children’s Hospice – enough to send 40 families on what could be their last holiday together The St Wilfrid's School Halton pupil told the princess about climbing 12 of the UK's highest peaks, when they met at the annual Together at Christmas carol concert at the Abbey.
Princess Kate, who was joined at her annual Christmas carol service by Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, told Oscar that he “must have very strong muscles” and that she hoped what he is doing will inspire other children to do amazing things. The pair were watched by Oscar’s smiling mother, Kimberley Burrow who said that it was 'an amazing service' which was 'so heart-warming and felt very festive'.
"Oscar was all suited and booted for the occasion and enjoyed chatting with Princess Kate, who told him that she had heard all about what he has done and that she thinks he is doing a fantastic job. She smiled too when he told her he was very excited to visit the Lego store after the service.”
He also spotted his favourite children’s author and McFly guitarist Tom Fletcher and ran over to tell him he is currently reading his book – Space Band. Kim added: “We both had an incredible time at the service. We are all so proud of everything Oscar has achieved this year and we hope we can continue raising awareness of what Derian House does for its children and families.”