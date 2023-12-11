Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicole Clowes, 32, a self-employed mortgage advisor serving UK-wide clients, 32, is now fighting fit and a member at the personal training gym May Wellbeing in Clayton-le-Woods, but it was at the age of 16 that she opted for spinal fusion surgery to treat her scoliosis at Alder Hey Hospital after being left unable to do the things she loved. Nicole said: “It is hereditary. So, a lot of the time, when you hit 12 or 13, your spine will grow vertically, or it can rotate and bend into a C or S shape. My spine went into an S shape.’’“I was really into PE, sports, athletics. I loved doing High Jump, even competitively with school. And then one day you realise you can’t do it anymore as my spine and subsequently the rest of my body, had gone too far over.“It affected everything. Even just sitting trying to prep for exams was uncomfortable and left me in pain because my spine wasn’t as it should be.“So, at 15, I was fitted with a back brace, which was like a plastic cast. It was never going to fix the issue, but it was designed to stop it getting worse. Every night I had to be put into this back brace by my dad, imagine the worst corset you’ve ever had in your life, pulled tight and you had to sleep in it.“At 15, I’d like to say that bullies aren’t a thing - but they are. So, it was well-hidden under a shirt but you can’t fully hide it and it was a big thing.”

Nicole, who went to Southlands High School in Chorley, said that despite the inherent risks in having the surgery at that time, she said she just ‘wanted to feel normal’ and wanted clothes to fit. She had the surgery at Alder Hey Hospital at 16 - her bottom two thoracic and top two lumbar vertebrae were fused, using a titanium rod and four pins and bone graft from her rib.

‘I thought I was suffocating’

Nicole Clowes, 32, from Chorley overcame her battle with debilitating scoliosis that left her spine 48 degrees off centre to set up her own business and become stronger than ever

“I remember waking up [after surgery]. They never tell you how you’re going to wake up - probably because it would scare the life out of you. You wake up and it feels like you can’t breathe - I thought I was suffocating. Then you see someone’s hand holding the oxygen mask on your face, a tube down your throat and wires drains in your body and, well, you panic. I remember seeing my family come through these double doors and the instant feeling of relief.”Nicole recovered quickly initially. She had to essentially learn to walk again - her spine was now upright after previously being an S shape. There were a lot of tears - and a lot of support from mum Alison Rimmer - who worked for the NHS and stayed with Nicole each night in hospital. She was home within a week but there was more work to do.“It took a long time to recover. I used to get to the top of the stairs and lie down on the landing due to pure exhaustion plus my blood pressure was all over the place.”

By her own admission, Nicole did not pay much attention to her body or health from that point. She studied equine management at Myerscough College and just wanted to be out with her friends.She said: “After surgery, I didn’t really think about my body or health. I just did things you do at 16 - went out with my friends and lived the college life. And then at 24, I took an interest in the gym, but it was more cardio based work running miles on a treadmill, I was just thin with no muscle tone or strength.“I saw people on socials competing in bikini fitness who I knew, and I knew I wanted to do that, which started my mission to start building muscle.”When she started lifting weights, it became apparent that her muscles were developed better on one side than the other. Training then became all about making the body symmetrical - or at least attempting to.From the age of 24 until she joined May Wellbeing and her life went through a period of change. In this time, she entered bikini fitness competitions, had a variety of different trainers and gyms, moved to London where she worked as a manager at Harrods for two years, then managed a well-known gym clothing store in the Trafford Centre. She eventually challenged herself to complete her mortgage exams and start her own business as a self-employed mortgage advisor.Nicole joined the small-group personal training gym May Wellbeing at 30 and felt that it was the right mixture of expertise and compassion to be a second home for her. In two years, she has worked with the coaches to transform her attitude toward nutrition and training. She even met her now fiancé Brad Shuttleworth, 35 who also trains at May Wellbeing.