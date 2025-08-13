Residents living near a Lancashire wedding venue are set to be left angry when their request for a parking permit scheme is rejected later this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A proposal for a residents parking scheme in Blackburn is likely to be rejected this week. | AFP via Getty Images

A plea by residents of a Blackburn street for a residents’ parking permit scheme is set to be rejected by senior councillors.

Householders on Dalton Close in Audley have petitioned Blackburn with Darwen Council for the new restrictions because of uncaring drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drivers causing issues are reportedly using their street for parking when visiting The Ivy Venue, a banquet hall on nearby Newton Street, popular for weddings.

The residents’ plea will be debated by the authority’s ruling executive board on Thursday night.

However a report by the borough’s highways boss Cllr Quesir Mahmood already suggests it will not be passed.

The Ivy Venue on Newton Street, Blackburn. | Google Maps

In the report Cllr Quesir Mahmood says: “A petition for the implementation of a residents permit scheme on Dalton Close, Blackburn has been reviewed and recommended for rejection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was submitted by a resident of Dalton Close, who requested the installation of signage to designate the street as “Residents Parking Only.”

“The request was submitted to the Council following reports of obstructive and ‘double parking’ on Dalton Close, which was blocking the footway for pedestrians and obstructing the free-flow of traffic.

“It was reported that the parked vehicles were non-residents visiting the Ivy Venue located in the adjacent street.

“Obstructive parking is commonplace in residential areas, and the council receives many requests for parking restrictions to resolve the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The specific request by the residents of Dalton Close is for a residents permit scheme. Permit schemes are self-funding which means all residents who require a permit must pay for these.

“It is not possible or sustainable to install permit parking schemes in areas that do not meet the criteria.

Read More Lancashire local authority to spend over £1million on new bin lorries

“The council’s parking team will also be required to enforce the permit zone.

“This would require officers to attended to monitor compliance when resources could be allocated to areas where enforcement is required to keep traffic flowing and maintain road safety on busy classified roads and town centre areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All parking restrictions require a Traffic Regulation Order. There is a statutory process required to make this order. The estimated cost for this is £1,500.

“A permit scheme also requires the installation and maintenance of road signage which indicates the terms of the permit parking zone.

“The purpose of a resident’s parking scheme is to assist residents who live in areas where there are conflicting parking demands between residents and generators of significant parking demands, such as busy town centres or hospitals, where they do not have off street parking areas.

“Dalton Close would not meet the criteria for a residents’ parking scheme, as most properties on this road have off-street parking facilities, some of which are able to accommodate multiple vehicles.

“Permit parking on Dalton close would likely displace any parking to adjacent streets leading to requests to extend the zone.”