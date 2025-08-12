Lancashire local authority to spend over £1million on new bin lorries

A local authority in Lancashire is shelling out more than £1million on new vehicles.

Blackburn with Darwen Council is spending the money on 17 bin lorries, vans and tippers.

The move is revealed in a report to councillors from Dean Langton the authority’s strategic director of finance and resources

It says: “the council are looking to purchase the following vehicles: – two refuse collection vehicles (RCVs); six diesel vans; on electric van; two small tippers and one traffic management vehicle,

“The council have already purchased and taken delivery of the following vehicles: two diesel vans; two minibuses and one electric van.

“The total cost is £1,079,000”.

Blackburn with Darwen Council is looking to invest in its bin lorry fleet. | Getty Images

Explaining the expenditure further, the report continues: “One of the electric vans mentioned above is an additional vehicle to the Council’s fleet and will not be replacing an existing vehicle.

“Both RCV’s will be purchased from Dennis Eagle Limited.

“All other vehicles have or will be procured and purchased from Ciceley Commercials Limited.

“All vehicles detailed within this report were included in the vehicle replacement programme which was fully approved by the executive board in late 2024.

“Five RCV’s have been purchased over the past three years, two in 2022/23 and three in 2023/24.

“A narrow track chassis is a mandatory requirement to enable the vehicles to fit through the borough’s numerous narrow streets.

“Ciceley Commercials Limited are based in Blackburn and can supply the Council with all of its vehicle requirements.

“The council has an ageing fleet and failure to procure the vehicles detailed in this report could have a detrimental impact on the delivery of statutory services by the council with vehicles becoming more unreliable and out of action for longer periods of time.

“An ageing fleet also impacts on the council’s ability to reduce carbon emissions in line with our climate emergency action plan.

“The initial purchase of the vehicles will be met from approved capital budget.

“After initial purchase, the vehicles are then sold and leased back from a leasing company which subsequently creates revenue spend and means the vehicle costs are covered from revenue budget.”