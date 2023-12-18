Lancashire resident could be a Christmas millionaire after claiming EuroMillions prize
and live on Freeview channel 276
Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed that it has received a claim for the £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from a ticket bought in Chorley for the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, October 24.
Lancashire residents were previously urged to check ‘everywhere’ in a bid to find the winning ticket after it went unclaimed.
The winning code on 24 October 2023 was XZVK 79799 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 21 April 2024 to claim their prize.
As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected. Subject to validation* the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We are absolutely delighted that this lucky ticket-holder has come forward and claimed their prize, especially in the lead up to Christmas - just imagine the possibilities for them this festive season!"
Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].