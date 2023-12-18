Someone in Lancashire could be celebrating Christmas a week early after claiming a £1M EuroMillions prize.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed that it has received a claim for the £1,000,000 EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker prize from a ticket bought in Chorley for the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, October 24.

Lancashire residents were previously urged to check ‘everywhere’ in a bid to find the winning ticket after it went unclaimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning code on 24 October 2023 was XZVK 79799 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 21 April 2024 to claim their prize.

A claim has been received on a £1M EuroMillions prize in Chorley

As with all major prizes, the claim will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the Games Rules Terms and Conditions are adhered to and the integrity of The National Lottery is protected. Subject to validation* the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s Winners’ Advisers.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We are absolutely delighted that this lucky ticket-holder has come forward and claimed their prize, especially in the lead up to Christmas - just imagine the possibilities for them this festive season!"