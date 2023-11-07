The National Lottery is urging Lancashire residents to check ‘everywhere’ in a bid to find one lucky UK Millionaire Maker winner who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000.

The unclaimed winner from the EuroMillions draw on 24 October 2023 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize. Players in Chorley are now being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code for the chance to become an instant millionaire.

For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket. The winning code on 24 October 2023 was XZVK 79799 and the lucky ticket-holder has until 21 April 2024 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said: “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in the Borough of Chorley for the draw on 24 October, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.”

He added: “Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize - imagine the possibilities for them! We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

“To try to jog EuroMillions players' memories, interested football fans may remember that one of the region’s Premier League teams, Manchester United, were in action in the Champions League on the day of the draw, recording a 1-0 win at home over FC Copenhagen.”

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk. Players can also buy and check tickets in retail. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

The Champagne remains chilling on ice as the lucky winner from the EuroMillions draw on 24 October 2023 has still to check their ticket and claim their prize.

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected].