A Chorley pub given a ‘freshen up’ is getting ready to pull its first pint after being closed for over two years.
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST
The Bretherton Arms at Eaves Lane is getting ready to serve its first pint under new management after Chorley Council revoked the premises licence following a hearing of its licensing committee in May 2021 which raised concerns about violent behaviour and breaches of coronavirus regulations.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars spokesperson said: “We’re delighted to confirm the Bretherton Arms will be reopening its doors in early October after more than two years of closure. We would like to wish the new operators much success with their new venture – we know they have some exciting plans and they are very much looking forward to welcoming back customers to this fantastic pub.

"The pub is being freshened up in preparation for the reopening. The works have included some repainting inside, new TVs and new garden furniture. Looking to the future, The Bretherton Arms is still earmarked for significant investment of more than £150,000.”

The Bretherton Arms at Eaves Lane is getting ready to serve its first pint under new management after being closed for over two yearsThe Bretherton Arms at Eaves Lane is getting ready to serve its first pint under new management after being closed for over two years
Previously discussed, extensive plans aimed to transform the tired pub into a high quality local food and all-day coffee venue with half of the carpark turned into a 90-seater customer garden.

Tracy Duncan, area manager for Star Pubs and Bars previously told the Post: “We want to make The Bretherton Arms an asset to the area and a hub of the community once again. To give it a fresh start and help it thrive for the long term, our focus would be on turning it into the best pub in this part of Chorley.”

While nothing is set in stone as of yet, it is hoped to reopen on Saturday, October 7.

