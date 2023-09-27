Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Japanese knotweed’s summer growth period draws to a close, invasive plant specialist Environet has analysed the latest data from its live online tracker to reveal this year’s Japanese knotweed hotspots.

Populated with almost 58,000 known infestations of the UK’s most invasive plant and charting its spread across the country, Exposed: The Japanese Knotweed Heatmap alerts homeowners and homebuyers to the risk level in their local area. Users can enter their postcode directly into the map to discover the number of verified knotweed sightings within a 4km radius, with hotspots highlighted in yellow, orange or, in the worst cases, red. They can also add sightings by uploading a photo to be verified by experts.

The Lancashire Japanese knotweed hotspots for 2023 are as follows:

Environet has analysed data from its online Japanese knotweed heat map, populated with over 58,000 known infestations of the invasive plant across the country, to reveal the 2023 hotspots for Lancashire

Burnley - 310.

Preston, Blackburn and Chorley are the worst affected locations in Lancashire for Japanese knotweed (pictured)

Accrington - 236.

Rossendale - 220.

Clitheroe - 212.

Carnforth - 133.

Ormskirk - 115.

Lancaster - 91.

With a total of 3,530 known infestations across Lancashire, there are 1.1 occurrences of Japanese knotweed in every 1 km². Preston is also fifth on the list of national hotspots, after Swansea, Bolton, Bristol and Cardiff.

Japanese knotweed usually emerges in March or April and grows rapidly to reach up to 2.5 metres in height by mid-summer.

It is identifiable by its hard, bamboo-like canes and distinctive shield-shaped bright green leaves which grow in a zigzag pattern along the stem.

What to do if you think you have the invasive plant

Email a photo of the plant to Environet’s free ID service at [email protected]

Commission a professional Japanese knotweed survey to confirm the extent of the infestation, where it originated and the best way to treat it.

Put a professional treatment plant in place with an insurance-backed guarantee.

Nic Seal, founder of Environet, said: “Vigilance is the best way to protect your property from the risks posed by Japanese knotweed. Make sure you know what knotweed looks like and how it differs from other common garden weeds like ivy and bindweed, so you can keep an eye out for it in your garden and neighbourhood.

