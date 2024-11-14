Lancashire Police search for missing teenager with links to Preston, Chorley and Leyland

Police are searching for a missing teenager who has not been seen since last night.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to find Eloise McGuire, 18, who disappeared from home in Ingol around 10pm on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police said Eloise has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley and anyone who spots her should report her whereabouts to 999.

Eloise McGuire, 18, was last seen on New Rough Hey in Ingol at approximately 10pm on Wednesday (November 13). She has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley.Eloise McGuire, 18, was last seen on New Rough Hey in Ingol at approximately 10pm on Wednesday (November 13). She has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley.
Eloise McGuire, 18, was last seen on New Rough Hey in Ingol at approximately 10pm on Wednesday (November 13). She has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley. | Lancashire Police

A police spokesperson said: “We need your help to find Eloise McGuire who is missing from Ingol, Preston.

“Eloise, 18, was last seen on New Rough Hey in Ingol at approximately 10pm on Wednesday (November 13).

“She has links to Preston, Leyland and Chorley.

“Eloise is 5ft 7in tall and of medium build. Her hair is dyed black at present.

“For immediate sightings of Eloise, please call 999.

“If you have any information as to where she might be or previous sightings, please call 101 quoting log 1449 of November 13.”

