Lancashire Police "increasingly concerned for the welfare" of missing 22-year-old

Lancahsire Police say they are “becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare” of a 22-year-old man missing from an address in Barnoldswick.

22-year-old Evan Hartley, who is missing from an address in Barnoldswick. was last seen in the Park Road area at around 11:30pm on 2/11/24.

Evan is described as 5ft 7in tall with black hair, of a very slim build and recently clean shaven.

When he was last seen he was wearing a navy blue puffer jacket, grey joggers and walking boots.

Evan is believed to have links to the Barnoldswick, Colne, Cowling, Earby and Skipton areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We are now concerned for Evan’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

“If you have seen Evan or have any information, please call us on 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 512 of 3rd November.

“For any immediate sightings please call 999. Please share this post and thanks for your help