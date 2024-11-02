Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble (4/11-10/11)

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 12:34 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including road and lane closures.

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 32 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 4 and Sunday, November 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between November 4-November 10

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between November 4-November 10 | Google Maps

What: Road closure Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bay in the footway to replace link box When: Nov 4-Nov 10

2. Kingfisher Street, Preston

What: Road closure Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bay in the footway to replace link box When: Nov 4-Nov 10 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] RIBBLETON 979851 - REMEDIAL WORKS - to clear Internal Defect When: Nov 4-Nov 5

3. Preston Road, Grimsargh

What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] RIBBLETON 979851 - REMEDIAL WORKS - to clear Internal Defect When: Nov 4-Nov 5 | Google Maps

What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by North West Multi Utilities Limited for INSTALLATION OF ELECTRIC SERVICES TO 5 NEW BUILDS - Lights to be manually controlled from 0700 to 1900 hours 2 Way Traffic lights to be manned 0700 to 1900 works in the footway carriageway and verge When: Nov 4-Nov 15

4. Inglewhite Road, Longridge

What: Two-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by North West Multi Utilities Limited for INSTALLATION OF ELECTRIC SERVICES TO 5 NEW BUILDS - Lights to be manually controlled from 0700 to 1900 hours 2 Way Traffic lights to be manned 0700 to 1900 works in the footway carriageway and verge When: Nov 4-Nov 15 | Google Maps

