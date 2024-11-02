Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble (4/11-10/11)

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 32 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 4 and Sunday, November 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston & South Ribble roadworks Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between November 4-November 10 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Kingfisher Street, Preston What: Road closure Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bay in the footway to replace link box When: Nov 4-Nov 10 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Preston Road, Grimsargh What: Two-way signals Why: [Remedial works] RIBBLETON 979851 - REMEDIAL WORKS - to clear Internal Defect When: Nov 4-Nov 5 | Google Maps Photo Sales