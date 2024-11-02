Road closures & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble (4/11-10/11)

Lasting between one day and two weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 32 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 4 and Sunday, November 10, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between November 4-November 10
2. Kingfisher Street, Preston
What: Road closure
Works: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Excavate large joint bay in the footway to replace link box
When: Nov 4-Nov 10
3. Preston Road, Grimsargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Remedial works] RIBBLETON 979851 - REMEDIAL WORKS - to clear Internal Defect
When: Nov 4-Nov 5
4. Inglewhite Road, Longridge
What: Two-way signals
Why: Private works under S50 licence, carried out by North West Multi Utilities Limited for INSTALLATION OF ELECTRIC SERVICES TO 5 NEW BUILDS - Lights to be manually controlled from 0700 to 1900 hours 2 Way Traffic lights to be manned 0700 to 1900 works in the footway carriageway and verge
When: Nov 4-Nov 15