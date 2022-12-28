Sue Byers has worked as a dog handler for Lancashire Police for seven years, and considers the animals to be a ‘phenomenal asset’ to the force. She has two dogs; Tyco, a two year old Belgian malinois, and Benji a 14 month old cocker spaniel who will start his specialist training in 2023.

Most handlers eventually have two dogs, but they have a general purpose dog for twelve months before taking on their second, so they have a good grounding of their role.

Boisterous Benji

Lancashire Police dogs and handlers at HQ in Blackpool. Pictured is dog handler Sue Byers.

For now, Benji accompanies his owner into the Blackpool Police Station and other buildings which is all early preparation for his future role as a detection dog.

Sue said: “As soon as he had his jabs he started coming into work with me. He’s running up and down the hallway, jumping on the worktops. We need them to be very boisterous so that’s the expectancy. He thought he was having a whale of a time but what he was actually doing was being introduced to new environments.”

When he’s ready, Sue will take Benji on an intensive six week course where he will be trained to search inside vehicles, buildings and woodlands to sniff out various items, including drugs.

Specialist dogs are trained to detect certain items - they use cadaver dogs, trained to locate human remains and alert people to them.

Lancashire Police dogs and handlers at HQ in Blackpool. Pictured is dog handler Sue Byers.

‘They just think it's all a brilliant game’

And Sue’s spaniel will be trained to sniff-out drugs, cash and firearms.

“He’ll be trained to detect all three, as usually where you’ve got one you've got them all - drugs come with money, gangs come with firearms.”

And it’s all fun and reward based - by reinforcing good behaviour with a tennis ball.

Lancashire Police dogs and handlers at HQ in Blackpool. Emma Mills with Juna.

Sue added: “They just think it's all a brilliant game. They’ll have a rest, see other dogs have a go and come back with waggy tails and tennis balls so they are raring to go again. They don't realise the importance of the role that they do for us.”

‘That smell gets me my ball’

So how do they know what they are searching for? The scents are introduced by putting the items inside a vacuum pack that is triple-sealed so there is no cross contamination and no risk to the dog.

Lancashire Police dogs and handlers at HQ in Blackpool. Emma Mills with Juna.

The bag is then hidden with a tennis ball for the dog to sniff out during the in-house course.

“They're still looking for the tennis ball but there's the added fine scent. They get a very weak smell of it and before they know it they know ‘that smell gets me my ball’”

‘They can detect even a tiny trace of the substance’

The dogs have such a powerful sense of smell that they can detect even a tiny trace of the substance they are trained to find - whether drugs, cash or human remains.

“You can liken it to three officers searching for a tiny item up and down a stretch of grass. A dog can find it in 15 seconds.”

Dogs will only go into a property once they are sure they'll be safe. They check for any potential dangers, including pets.

Lancashire Police dogs and handlers at HQ in Blackpool. Pictured is dog handler Sue Byers.

And they do a full walkthrough too.

‘Drugs were hidden inside a bauble’

“We don’t want our dogs getting injured so if you got a room that's particularly cluttered with a lot of stuff we'd leave it for the search team.”

Some situations are confusing for the dogs - especially if there’s food around. But Sue has learnt to trust her dogs even if she has doubts.

“You try to think for the dog that that’s no good, you have to work as a team. If they’re indicating somewhere, it’s for a reason. Once [a dog] was indicating on a Christmas tree and it turned out the drugs were hidden inside a bauble. I thought maybe he’s thinking it’s a tennis ball. Always trust your dog.”

Mentally exhausting work

The dogs tend to work for about 15 minutes at a time, before needing a break. They can get ‘nasal fatigue’ quicker in extreme temperatures.

“It's like us sitting in front of a computer all day. You're mentally exhausted, even if it’s not physically tiring. So they need breaks otherwise they're not effective for you.

They’re a brilliant tool unless you’re on the wrong end of one

Handlers start out with one general purpose dog, and after around 12 months they can choose to take on a second specialist dog if they wish.

The 12 week training course includes jumping over a six foot fence and biting to hold and detain suspects.

Sue said: “They’re a brilliant tool unless you’re on the wrong end of one. We call them bitey-dogs, but they're not trained to attack, they bite to hold and that’s it.”

Sue’s general purpose dog Tyco is a Belgian Malinois. German Shepherds and Dutch Herders are also used.

Sue added: “The latter work a little bit longer and are a bit more athletic than German Shepherds so ultimately they’re better value for money.”

‘The training can be bit different in practice, when the adrenaline is going’

Some dogs go through the training, but then in the end they turn out to be unsuited to working life as a police dog.

This may be fixed over time, but the police will never force the animals if it’s not right for them.

Sue said: “Sometimes they do the training but its just a bit different in practice, when the adrenaline is going. One of the dogs retired straight away. He was trained but then when he went on the job he showed a little bit of uncertainty on the street so we never push the dogs to do anything. If its a bit of weakness or stress we’ll see if we can fix it, but if they aren’t happy then we won’t force them.”

We don't want to work them for the full life expectancy. Why would we?

But usually the dogs will work for a few years before retiring early enough for them to enjoy being a ‘normal dog’ for their final innings.

Typically this is around seven or eight for general purpose dogs, and ten for scent detection dogs doing less physical work.

Sue said: “We don't want to work them for the full life expectancy. Why would we? We let them relax just as we do in retirement.”

In some cases the dogs are rehomed, but the majority will remain at home with their handlers after they retire, having built up a special bond throughout their working life.

"It would be hard to rehome these dogs, and they absolutely deserve the best. They may cost a lot in medication and vet bills, and need hydrotherapy. And we’ve trained the [general purpose] dogs in a certain way that means you can’t just take them out to the local park and unclip them like you do a pet dog.”

Police cover all veterinary costs until they retire, but after that point they don’t get anything

And as the police dogs do not get a pension, the Retired Lancashire Police Dogs charity steps in to help fund the cost of keeping them healthy in their old age.

Last year the charity paid out £4,000 toward medical bills and they will pay 60% of the treatment costs if they need it.

Sue said: “Police cover all veterinary costs until they retire, but after that point they don’t get anything. [The charity] provides the financial support they need in retirement so they can take on the dog without all the expenses.”

Jump over high fences comes with risks

And the nature of their job means that some of the dogs have complex medical needs later on – especially for the general purpose dogs who are trained to jump over high fences and chase suspects through the woods.

“It all comes with risks especially with the older dogs, its about managing risks but sometimes it out of our hands. It might be that they are chasing a suspect through a dark woods and get caught in a branch or fall in an embankment. You try but accidents happen. Once they’ve had a serious injury they won’t work again.”

How to order your Police Dogs 2023 Calendar

The annual Police Dogs calendar is on sale to raise funds for the Retired Lancashire Police Dogs charity.

It is now on sale at the enquiry desks of the following police stations:

Lancaster/Morecambe/Fleetwood/Blackpool DHQ

Preston/Chorley/Skelmersdale

Nelson/Burnley/Greenbank

If you prefer to have one posted then send payment (£10 per calendar plus postage and packaging) via PayPal or bank transfer. The postage and packaging costs are £4.95 for first class and £3.85 for second class.

Send Paypal payments to: [email protected] and type your address in the message box.

To make a bank transfer, the details are:

Sort code: 11-05-36

Account number: 10245666

Name S Smith

Then email [email protected] with your postal address.

Lancashire Police dogs and handlers at HQ in Blackpool. Sue Byers with Juna during a training exercise.