Lancashire Police Dogs calendar 2023 now on sale at Blackpool and Preston police stations

Lancashire Police Dog Unit 2024 calendar is now on sale – here’s where you can buy your copy.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 7th Dec 2023, 10:40 GMT
The canine crime-busters get to be stars again for 2024 – and they are available now!

The adorable calendars feature some of the well-loved, heroic PD’s who regularly help to catch criminals and make Lancashire a safer place.

All proceeds go to the https://retiredlancashirepolicedogs.co.uk/ to help give retired police dogs the best possible care once they stop working.

Lancashire Police Dogs Unit calendar 2024Lancashire Police Dogs Unit calendar 2024
Lancashire Police Dogs Unit calendar 2024

For more about the charity read this article.

They sold out quick last year – so get your orders in today!

Where can I buy the Lancashire Police Dog Unit 2024 calendar?

The calendars are available from reception desk at Blackpool (DHQ, Gerry Richardson Way).

They can also be purchased from Morecambe, Lancaster, Fleetwood, Preston, Chorley, Leyland, Skelmersdale, Burnley, Blackburn (Greenbank).

How much are the calendars?

The calendars are £12.00.

A spokesperson said: “Since the relaunch of the fundraising calendar in 2020 we’ve overlooked the yearly increase of production costs but inevitably we have had to succumb to the price increase this year. As always ALL profit goes to @RetiredLancashirePoliceDogBenevolentFund (Charity Number 1200031)”

Can I buy the Lancashire Police Dog Unit 2024 calendar online?

You can order the police dog calendar by email, with payment by bank transfer or PayPal.

P&P costs are £3.49 (up to 2 calendars) or £3.99 (up to 4 calendars). NO profit is made on P&P.

How can I order my Lancashire Police Dog Unit 2024 calendar?

Send bank transfer to

11-05-36

10245666

S Smith

OR

PayPal

[email protected]

Once payment sent please email your address to [email protected] who will confirm postage (this will be done asap after payment received but please be patient as it is all done out of my working hours)