Lancashire Police and Trading Standards crack down on shops across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
Lancashire Police have recently joined forces with Lancashire Trading Standards to crack down on retailers selling age-restricted products to children.
During the operations which saw police visit 42 shops across West Lancashire, Chorley, South Ribble and Preston, as well as some shops in East Lancashire, their team of test buyers, who are aged between 14 and 16, tried to buy fireworks, alcohol, vapes and cigarettes.
Of the 42 shops visited, eight retailers failed the test and sold the products to children.
Officers also seized more than 1000 illegal vapes with a street value of around £10,000.
Chief Inspector Chris Abbott said: “Selling these products to children is not only against the law but can put these young people at significant harm and can often lead to anti-social behaviour (ASB).
“We will continue to work with our partners to carry out similar operations. Robust action will be taken against those who disregard their responsibilities.”
Op Centurion is a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour, led by Lancashire Constabulary and backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden, delivering his Fighting Crime Plan priority of getting tough on anti-social behaviour, with the support of police partners.