Mrs Cooper, who represents West Lancashire, is calling on West Lancashire Council to make the improvements to the cemetery on Liverpool Road in Skelmersdale.

She said: “Visiting the grave of a loved one is already a very difficult thing for people to do, so they should not have to also contend with flooded paths and finding the plot is under water.

“My constituent told me that she was upset to find more than once that her daughters plot was surrounded by water and that flowers or memorabilia she had left had become damaged.”