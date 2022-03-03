Last week we listed 11 homes in Preston that you could get for under £90,000, but now we can reveal where the most expensive neighbourhoods are, as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released the average house price for each neighbourhood in the country.

It will come as no surprise that London has some of the priciest areas to buy property in England, with all 20 of the most expensive neighbourhoods - where you will need at least £1.2 million to get on the property ladder - being found in the capital.

At the very top of the charts you find Knightsbridge, Belgravia & Hyde Park in Westminster, with a staggering average property price of £2.83 million.

Fortunately, the average price in the most expensive areas of Preston are not quite that high, in fact the priciest neighbourhood costs less than 10% of that.

Below we reveal the 10 most expensive neighbourhoods in Preston, using figures sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, which shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

1: Broughton & Wychnor Average house price = £263,000.

2: Grimsargh & Goosnargh Average house price = £257,000

3: Lea & Marina Average house price = £211,125

=4: Longsands Average house price = £200,000