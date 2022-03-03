Lancashire Mothers' Union members gather at Blackburn Cathedral for commissioning service
Members of the Mothers’ Union for Blackburn Diocese gathered from all across Lancashire for a special commissioning service.
Blackburn Cathedral played host to the event, held during regular Evensong and led by the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Julian Henderson.
He commissioned the new president of Blackburn Diocese, Gill Ireland, deputy president Jenny Towers (Blackburn Archdeaconry), and deputy president (Lancaster
Archdeaconry) Kath Lane.
Also commissioned were Rev. Susan Seed, Vicar of Slyne with Hest as Mothers’ Union Chaplain; Jane Cairns from St Michael’s, Kirkham as Action and Outreach Coordinator and
Kath Bill from Church of The Ascension, Torrisholme as Faith and Policy Coordinator.
Mothers’ Union members from parishes across the county were welcomed by the Dean of Blackburn, Very Rev. Peter Howell-Jones. The Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Philip North and the Archdeacon of Blackburn, The Venerable Mark Ireland, also attended the service.
The Mothers’ Union in Blackburn Diocese is very active supporting many areas of work including children’s groups, local hospitals and prisons.
It has 100 branches comprising of 2,500 members across Lancashire; all meeting regularly, organising their own programmes and keeping prayer at the centre of everything they do.
Speaking after the service the new president, Gill Ireland, said: “I am so pleased to have been chosen to be Diocesan President. I have a great team of trustees to support me
and I am looking forward to encouraging all our branch leaders across the county.
“I hope to inspire members to become more prayerful and to generously support our projects which help families whose lives have met with adversity.”