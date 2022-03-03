Lancashire Mothers' Union members gather at Blackburn Cathedral for commissioning service

Blackburn Cathedral played host to the event, held during regular Evensong and led by the Bishop of Blackburn, Rt Rev. Julian Henderson.

He commissioned the new president of Blackburn Diocese, Gill Ireland, deputy president Jenny Towers (Blackburn Archdeaconry), and deputy president (Lancaster

Archdeaconry) Kath Lane.

New Mothers’ Union president Gill Ireland pictured (centre) with newly commissioned office holders and Mothers’ Union members in front of Mothers’ Union banners from around the Diocese, after the service at Blackburn Cathedral

Also commissioned were Rev. Susan Seed, Vicar of Slyne with Hest as Mothers’ Union Chaplain; Jane Cairns from St Michael’s, Kirkham as Action and Outreach Coordinator and

Kath Bill from Church of The Ascension, Torrisholme as Faith and Policy Coordinator.

Mothers’ Union members from parishes across the county were welcomed by the Dean of Blackburn, Very Rev. Peter Howell-Jones. The Bishop of Burnley, Rt Rev. Philip North and the Archdeacon of Blackburn, The Venerable Mark Ireland, also attended the service.

The Mothers’ Union in Blackburn Diocese is very active supporting many areas of work including children’s groups, local hospitals and prisons.

It has 100 branches comprising of 2,500 members across Lancashire; all meeting regularly, organising their own programmes and keeping prayer at the centre of everything they do.

Speaking after the service the new president, Gill Ireland, said: “I am so pleased to have been chosen to be Diocesan President. I have a great team of trustees to support me

and I am looking forward to encouraging all our branch leaders across the county.