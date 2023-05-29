News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake

The 12 worst places for traffic in Preston according to you - including Broughton Roundabout and Fishergate Hill

No-one can stand being stuck behind the wheel in a long queue.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:23 BST

So we asked you where the worst places for traffic in Preston are and you were more than happy to let us know. Given the responses, it looks like traffic is an issue all across the city.

One motorist commented: “Everywhere, it's terrible, traffic doesn't flow. Every other city I go to has better road infrastructure. How do we have it so bad?”

Here are 12 of the places suggested by you.

Undefined: readMore
Blackpool Road.

1. Blackpool Road

Blackpool Road. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Walton Summit Road.

2. Walton Summit Road

Walton Summit Road. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Bluebell Way.

3. Bluebell Way

Bluebell Way. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Leyland Road.

4. Leyland Road

Leyland Road. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Preston