The 12 worst places for traffic in Preston according to you - including Broughton Roundabout and Fishergate Hill
No-one can stand being stuck behind the wheel in a long queue.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 29th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 15:23 BST
So we asked you where the worst places for traffic in Preston are and you were more than happy to let us know. Given the responses, it looks like traffic is an issue all across the city.
One motorist commented: “Everywhere, it's terrible, traffic doesn't flow. Every other city I go to has better road infrastructure. How do we have it so bad?”
Here are 12 of the places suggested by you.
