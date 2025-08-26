Redevelopment of former shoe factory in Lancashire given the go ahead

The redevelopment of a former shoe factory in Lancashire has been given the go ahead.

Councillors have approved the redevelopment of the remainder of the former Newman Footwear factory site, meaning more job creating industrial units are on their way.

Their decision on Thursday evening came despite fears over noise from residents of a nearby sheltered housing development for the elderly.

Russell Heaton has been granted planning permission to build 13 job-creating industrial units on 1.41 acres of land in Garden Street, Bank Top, Blackburn.

The former Newman Footwear factory site in Blackburn pictured in October 2024.placeholder image
The former Newman Footwear factory site in Blackburn pictured in October 2024. | Google Maps

He has previously created 30 self-contained light industrial units and another commercial building and two yards on the footprint of the former factory.

Now his proposal for 13 more units with solar panels, new storage yards and a 2.4 metre high fence has been approved by councillors on Blackburn with Darwen Council planning committee with 27 conditions.

Newman’s Footwear stood on the Garden Street site for more than 80 years.

It was the largest slipper factory in Europe in 1920 closing in November 1999.

The proposed units and yard are for speculative purposes.

The decision came despite a 33-signature petition and letter from residents of Hornby Court complaining about the ‘thumping, banging and very heavy loud vibration’ coming from a concrete plant operating on the site.

Ewood ward’s Cllr Jim Casey said: “This site is a blight on the landscape at the moment.”

Committee chairman Cllr Dave Smith said: “It will hide the concrete batching plant.”

