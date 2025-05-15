Our £14 million expansion is about supporting the local as well as national economy

A Lancashire firm has expanded with a new £14 million development it hopes will support employment and drive grown in the local area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Chemicals Limited, a specialty chemicals company based in Blackburn, recently unveiled a new facility in the town.

The state-of-the-art premises – a £14m self-funded investment – is the most advanced powder defoamer chemical plant in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility is set to boost not only the local economy in Blackburn through job creation and development, but will also benefit the wider UK manufacturing sector, with the new expansion expected to create a six-fold increase in production capabilities.

Blackburn Chemicals currently employs 90 people, with sales teams spread around Europe and Asia, and the expansion means the business will be able to further support local employment while upskilling existing staff.

When asked just how many job opportunities would be created, Blackpool Chemicals was unable to disclose this currently but promised it would be a significant number.

Jack Lamb, Sales Manager at Blackburn Chemicals, Bohdan Ratycz, International Trade Adviser at the Department for Business and Trade, and John Covill, Managing Director of Blackburn Chemicals. | submit

At full capacity, output of the new solar-powered facility – its 545 solar panels will generate ≈400,000 kWh per year – is expected to increase from 2,000 tonnes to 7,000 tonnes per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, thanks to a new fully automated system utilising the work of on-site chemists, the business will be able to get products from the lab to market in shorter timescales.

The Blackburn-based family-run business, which has been operating for more than 50 years, was started by George Lamb in 1972.

It has since become a major supplier to several key industries, including paper manufacturing – it supplies two of the largest paper mills in Europe; pulp processing – it is the third largest UK chemical exporter to Brazil for the pulp market; food production; surface coatings; construction chemicals and more. Over 80% of the company’s business is overseas.

Read More Preston City Council provide update on disruption to Preston's outdoor market with relocation details

John Covill, Managing Director of Blackburn Chemicals, said: “We are a unique business, in that a lot of industries need our product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The expansion will enable us to significantly increase our output, serve our UK and global customers more efficiently, and respond faster to industry demands – all while being firmly rooted in Blackburn.”

He then added: “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this level of investment and innovation.

“The expansion is not just about production capacity, it is about future proofing our operations, supporting the local as well as national economy, and maintaining our position as a global leader in high-performance foam control solutions.”

For more information, visit https://www.bbchem.co.uk/