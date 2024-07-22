Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two women from Lancashire have been chosen to represent England in a prestigious international long distance horse riding competition.

The Endurance GB International Committee says it is proud to announce that Susy Rossi from Garstang and Linda Cowperthwaite from Bay Horse in Lancaster, have been selected to represent England at the Home International Endurance Championships.

Susy and Linda train at Pilling Sands Beach in Lancashire and have honed their skills in the scenic landscapes of The Forest of Bowland and down the North Lancs Bridleway, a council project that offers a 47km journey through the North Lancashire countryside.

What is the Home International Endurance Championship?

The Home International Endurance Championship is a highly anticipated annual competition that brings together teams from England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland to showcase their equestrian prowess.

When is it?

The event will take place on August 10 and 11 in Kilkenny, Ireland.

L: Susy Rossi (credit IndiePics Photography). R: Linda Cowperthwaite (credit Bella Fricker) | submit

What experience do Linda and Susy have?

Lancashire local Linda, who is riding trusted companion, Newberry’s Ditto, is making a notable return to the team having secured victory in the challenging 160km class last year at the Home Internationals andachieved the coveted Best Condition Award.

Ditto, the son of her former endurance horse, Rowberton Casanova, holds a special place in Linda’s heart and this year, they aim to conquer the same 160km class at the championships.

Meanwhile Susy and her horse Domino took 3rd place in the 80km race at Well Vale last year, host to the National Advanced Championships, and finishing a grueling Royal Windsor international CEI1* 100km as the second Brit home this year.

Susy is planning on represent England in the 80km CER class.

What have the Lancashire lasses said?

Linda said: “It’s a privilege to be selected to ride for England at the Home Internationals. We have been aiming Ditto for this ride all year after the great performance at last year's Red Dragon. I am looking forward to working with the Chef, Bella, and the rest of the riders to bring together good team spirit and hopefully that’s enough to bring home the trophy.”

Susy said: “I cannot describe how happy Domino and I are to have been selected to represent England this year. This will probably be Domino’s last year of competing at the bigger distances as he is classed as a Veteran at 18 years old, we are definitely going to give it our all.”

What does their team leader say?

Bella Fricker, the Chef d’Equipe of the England squad said: “We are delighted with our final team. With such a huge pool of talent to choose from, the selection wasn’t easy. We have every confidence in the squad’s ability to tackle the Irish terrain, particularly with such established combinations to represent us.”

The Endurance GB International Committee also extended its best wishes to Linda, Susy, and the entire England Squad as they embark on the journey to the Home International Championships.

If you would like to support the England endurance team, please visit their crowdfunding page here.