Chairman of Lancashire County Council, Peter Britcliffe raises the Red Rose flag ahead of Lancashire Day. He says the county should be proud of its famed friendliness

His comments were made ahead of Lancashire Day on Sunday (27 November) which commemorates the day in 1295 when Lancashire first sent representatives to Parliament.

With events and activities taking place across the county to celebrate the event, the chairman attended a ceremony at county hall, where he raised the Lancashire flag, followed by a reading of the Lancashire Day proclamation.

Speaking after the ceremony, Cllr Britcliffe said: "The friendliness and community spirit of the people in Lancashire never ceases to amaze me.

"I've lived in Lancashire my whole life and it's so nice to see that certain things haven't changed since when I grew up. Even now when I visit places to represent the council, everyone is so welcoming and communities really pull together.

"I believe the success and stability we have in Lancashire comes from our diversity, and this is something I am extremely proud of, not only as chairman of the council, but as a citizen of the county.

"Our beautiful countryside is something everyone in the county can be proud of. I urge everyone to explore what Lancashire's scenery has to offer."

Earlier this week, the chairman also attended the Lancashire 2050 event at the Houses of Parliament hosted by the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons.

