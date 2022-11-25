Jack Moran from Leyland died when his car hit a tree near Runshaw College in March.

>>>Read tributes to "great young lad" Jack here

Advertisement Hide Ad

>>>Donate to the family's Go Fund Me page here

Jack Moran reached the highest rank of Army Cadet and was described as "an excellent role model" by his Commanding Officer

Now, in a bid to raise funds for road safety charity Brake, as well as highlighting the many dangers on the road, his sister Amy is preparing for a 20-mile sponsored walk.

The 19-year-old said: "I wanted to do something that Jack loved, and he was out trekking all the time - he couldn't sit still!

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He loved the outdoors and was always up for going for an adventure, whether that was walking, running, biking or camping, so I feel like this is something that he would have joined in himself."

Amy is hoping to take on the walk in the second week of December, weather permitting. She added: "We're going to try and do it in one day, which I think we will.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy with her late brother Jack

"We're going to set off close to where we live and pick a route that’s easy for everyone to complete - Jack had lots of friends and there will be quite a lot of people taking part."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy set a fundraising target of £1,000 and has already passed £900, but is hoping to raise more.

She said: "The money is important for the charity, but the family is also very keen to raise awareness. People do need to be safe and do the simple things required of them in a car."

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "It's been a rollercoaster year for us and with Christmas coming up, it's hard.

Amy and Jack as children

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So doing this in December is a nice, positive thing for us to think about, and it will be nice to get everyone together again and celebrate Jack."

“An excellent role model”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack, who worked for Fishers Electrical Services Ltd was also a high-ranking Army Cadet, having reached the most senior rank of Cadet RSM during six years with the force.

At the time of his death, his former commanding officer described him as "an excellent cadet" and an "excellent role model".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Moran was well-known and loved