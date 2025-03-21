Lancashire cricket legend Jimmy Anderson announces 2025 tour: where, when & ticket prices
What can we expect from Jimmy’s new tour?
Burnley born Jimmy’s new tour promises to be an unrivalled evening of never-before-heard stories from inside the changing room, documenting his career as one of the country’s greatest ever sporting icons.
England’s greatest ever fast bowler with 188 Tests and 700+ wickets to his name, Jimmy remains one of cricket’s most legendary figures.
This new tour will see him reflect on the soaring highs - from facing international greats such as Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar and winning the Ashes four times- to the tough lows of crushing defeats and the shock of being dropped.
Jimmy will ldetail the highlights from throughout his career, as well as his final resurgence under Brendon McCullum, and ending his career with his 700th wicket, all alongside his teammates and lifelong friends on the England team.
Sharing the stage alongside his Tailenders podcast co-host, musician Felix White, the show will see the duo will also unpack some of their favourite cricketing moments in their usual alternative fashion.
Together they’ll bring sharp(ish) insights, humour and wit to untold stories, recounting their greatest (and most ridiculous) moments together, alongside Jimmy’s incredible career. Audience members will also have the opportunity to ask their own questions, in this night of cricket, camaraderie, and chaos you won’t want to miss.
What has Jimmy said about his tour?
Jimmy said: “Last year, Felix and I did a couple of shows to mark my retirement from professional cricket. I wasn’t sure how it would feel onstage in front of an audience; it’s a very different type of crowd to the ones I’m used to - that’s much more Felix’s area of expertise!
“But we shared some stories, recounted memorable moments, and it turns out we had a lot of fun. We realised there were a lot of fans who missed out who would love to also hear these stories that I haven’t shared before, so we decided that we’d visit the locations we missed out on last time and go back out on tour. We can’t wait to see all of your out there!”
Where is Jimmy heading?
The full tour dates are as follows:
September, 4 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
September, 5 - Richmond Theatre
September, 6 - Bath The Forum
September, 12 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
September, 19 - Hull City Hall
September, 20 - Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall Theatre
October, 10 - Bradford St George’s Hall
October 16 - Salford Lowry Lyric Theatre
October, 24 - Warwick Arts Centre
October, 30 - Newcastle Tyne Theatre & Opera House
So is he not coming to Lancashire?
Unfortunately no, a Lancashire date has not been included.
Let us know in the comments if this comes as a disapointed surprise - who knows, perhaps Jimmy and his team will change their mind and make a new addition to the tour list!
Otherwise the closest shows to Lancashire will be those in Liverpool and Salford.
Liverpool tickets can be found here and they cost between £36 and £51 unless going for the VIP Meet & Greet experience which is an extra £60.
Salford tickets are then here and prices start from £39.50 with VIP Meet & Greet tickets also costing an extra £60.
