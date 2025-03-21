5 things to do this week in Central Lancashire & Fylde Coast inc Paddy McGuinness & Aled Jones shows
Preston
First up in Preston, there’s a trio of dark plays on at the Preston Guild Theatre next week.
First up a gripping one man tale called The 39 Steps on Monday, March 24.
Sherlock Strikes Back, an adaption of the Conan Doyle classic, is then on Tuesday, March 25.
The series ends on Wednesday, March 26 with Truly, Jack the Ripper, another one man show exploring the murders and myths of the iconic figure.
Tickets for each play are £17 or you can see all three plays for £39.
Chorley
In Chorley, the comedian Zoe Lyons is performing at Chorley Theatre on Friday, March 28.
The star of Lightning’, ‘Have I Got News For You’, ‘QI’, ‘Mock The Week’, ‘Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins’ and ‘World’s Most Dangerous Roads’ has a new show called ‘Wereworld’ which is all about her journey through life.
The show starts at 7:30pm and tickets are still available, costing £17.
Fylde Coast
Over on the Fylde Coast, Blackpool Restaurant Week kicks off on Wednesday, March 27 and runs until Saturday, April 5.
It’s the seaside town’s first ever restaurant week and more than 25 venues are taking part.
Blackpool Restaurant Week is a celebration of the town’s food and drink scene and it will feature exclusive discounts, 2-for-1 deals, tasting menus and cooking demonstrations.
Also in Blackpool, the comedian Paddy McGuinness brings his latest show ‘Nearly There’ to the Opera House on Saturday, March 29.
This is the much loved TV star’s first stand up show since 2016 and Paddy has said he’s “looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news!”.
Unfortunately for those interested, it has now sold out. For those lucky enough to have tickets, the show starts at 7:45.
Finally in Lytham, Aled Jones is performing at the Lowther Pavillion on Tuesday, March 25.
Expect to hear the Welsh star as you’ve never heard him before as he looks back on his four decade long career with a one-man show that will feature never-before-heard music, tales from the decades and for the first time, his story told in his own words.
The event runs between 7:30pm and 10:00pm and tickets are still available, costing £31.
