Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £7m care home on Garstang Road caters for people who need mainstream or dementia care. Built by Eric Wright Construction, the new building has 45 bedrooms spread across three storeys and includes five living areas for people with dementia or physical frailties.

With nine bedrooms, a kitchen, lounge and dining area and quiet lounge in each of the luxurious living areas, Bowgreave Rise also features spacious, secure gardens and views out to the Forest of Bowland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It even has an on-site hairdresser, a state-of-the-art staff training area, and the latest green technology to help lower its carbon footprint. This includes solar panels, an energy efficient underfloor heating system, electronic vehicle charging points and high-quality double glazing to ensure that the temperature stays consistent, while recycled and upcycled materials have also been used in its construction.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured from left to right outside the new Bowgreave Rise Care Home in Garstang are Elaina Quesada, Lancashire County Council's deputy executive director of Adult Services, CC Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change.

Residents moved in during May this year, and it's hoped the new building will serve as a blueprint for similar ones across Lancashire.

Resident Pat Bartlett said: "We really are looked after; the staff are lovely and there's a beautiful outlook.

"We come out for walks around the garden, with a carer, and I'm going to have my hair done – it really is nice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said: "I was here two years ago when work began on the new building, and now to come along now and see it, taking in people who need care, is marvellous.

Pictured from left to right at the official opening of the new Bowgreave Rise Care Home in Garstang are Chris Bagshaw, LCC's head of Older People's Care Services, CC Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, CC Shaun Turner, cabin.

“It's easily accessible for people with wheelchairs and people who have difficulties with mobility, everyone has their own en-suite room, and every room has a view of somewhere nice.

"This is a very welcome development and helps us take care of a higher number of people living with dementia who need residential care in Lancashire."

County Councillor Shaun Turner, cabinet member for Environment and Climate Change, continued: "It's great to see Bowgreave Rise now up and running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a beautiful, environmentally-friendly building, with high-quality insulation, solar panels and hydrogen ready boilers, and it's future proof in terms of carbon footprint and energy usage.

"It is modern, adaptive and comfortable for residents and I'm delighted to see this fantastic new home come to fruition."

Commenting on the new building, Jill Maun, care home manager, said: "We have lovely residents who are a pleasure to work with, the facilities are beautiful, with brand new accommodation and the garden is idyllic. It's a great place to come to work."