David is the man known as Mr Christmas as Barton Grange.

Barton Grange during Christmas is a magical wonderland we are all familiar with, as it captivates visitors with its festive spirit and enchanting decorations all availiable to purchase. But just how long does it take to transform Barton Grange into a winter wonderland, I went to find out.

Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the garden center is adorned with twinkling lights, festive ornaments, and beautifully decorated Christmas trees, creating a picturesque and warm atmosphere that evokes the joy and wonder of the season.

All of these dazzling decorations are designed intricately over the span of a year by a man named David Fawcett-Ropner who has been the Display Team Manager across Barton Grange for 18 years.

Visitors can explore the Christmas shop, brimming with an extensive range of holiday decorations, gifts, and ornaments, perfect for adding a touch of seasonal charm to homes. Each display preplanned, designed and produced by David and his team in the December prior to the Christmas the display goes up. Meaning each section is carefully analysed to perfect the Christmas look a year in advance.

David, who is also known as Mr Christmas, told me what he loves the most about being the mastermind behind the plans are Barton Grange: “It’s a great sense of pride for the garden centre and the team who help produce it and there’s a vast amount of people who get involved at every level to make sure this happens."

Beginning his Christmas career in a toy shop’s window display David told me how his passion and enjoyment of this led to doing a diploma display course. David also has vast experience in floristry, combining multiple skills to make him the best man for the job.

I asked David how visitors can appreciate the time and effort that goes into his displays and he told me: “A lot of it is people coming round and looking at the detailing that’s involved and the complexity and thinking how long it would take them to achieve what we’re doing here and it is quite suprising things people say."

The displays will be fully complete by the middle of November, however keen Christmas lover can visit Barton Grange now for a sneak peak of the setup.