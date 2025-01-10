Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A coroner has probed the death of a ‘fun-loving and popular’ 25-year-old man after he was found dead at a friend’s flat.

Jake Bridges, aged 25, died at a friend's flat in Bairstow Street, Preston, after taking prescription drugs he had obtained on the internet.

Assistant coroner Mark Williams concluded Jake's death was drug-related at an inquest at Preston Coroners Court.

A family statement read to the hearing said Jake, from Bamber Bridge, was fun-loving and popular and a "cheeky chappy".

He suffered from ADHD and autism and had bouts of depression. He had also abused substances.

The inquest heard Jake felt that medical professionals did not understand or help him with his problems. He would not make appointments to see them himself.

An inquest heard that Chorley-based Inspire Change Grow Live had had four self-referrals from Jake but each time they tried to contact him, they were unable to.

Mental health nurse Lisa Almond said Jake had contacted the telephone-based triage service for which she worked several times.

She said there was an occasion when he had to be "talked down" from a motorway bridge but it was felt there was no further risk and Jake promised to engage with other mental health professionals.

Det Insp Sean Markland of Lancashire police said he investigated Jake's death and found there were no suspicious circumstances.

Emergency services had been called to Bairstow Street, Preston, on August 6 2024.

A friend, Andrew Davies, said he and Jake had taken prescription medications - not prescribed to them - together at his flat.

During the night he found Jake on the floor outside the bathroom and made him comfortable. Later a woman he was messaging said he had better wake Jake up as he was due in work.

Mr Davies found Jake unresponsive and called an ambulance.

The inquest heard that toxicology tests found high levels of drugs in Jake's system. The combined effect would have caused his death.

Coroner Mr Williams said there was no suggestion of suicidal thoughts at the time of Jake's death and he did not appear to be in a mental health crisis.

The "potent" drugs he took proved fatal.