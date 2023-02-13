The earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria last Monday morning are understood to have killed more than 33,000 people to date, injuring tens of thousands and leaving many without water, food, shelter, fuel or energy supplies. The government has pledged to help provide millions of pounds worth of support and vital equipment to go towards relief efforts in both countries, while a rapid response appeal has been launched by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC). Lancashire County Council will also be contributing to the international aid effort after approaching the British Red Cross, one of the charities featured in the DEC appeal. The council has pledged to donate £285,000 worth of spare personal protective equipment (PPE) to go straight to the emergency aid operation in the disaster zone. Urgent supplies to be donated by the council include 1,268,050 aprons and 4,881,000 gloves, with a total of 85 pallets conveying them. The vital equipment will be taken via a 60-vehicle convoy which will be making its way to Turkey and Syria next week.

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire County Council, said: "We want to help ensure life-saving assistance and equipment will go to those who are most in need, as part of an international aid operation. We're sending this vital equipment from Lancashire to help the rescue and relief operation, taking place in terrible conditions following the earthquakes."

Councillor Michael Green, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, also welcomed the move to quickly provide urgent equipment and supplies to the disaster relief operation. He said: "Lancashire County Council sends our deepest sympathies to the men, women and children affected by these devastating earthquakes. The people of Lancashire, including many with connections to the area affected, have been saddened to see the news of the earthquakes and they will want us to help in any way we can after this disaster. This is why we have approved this vital equipment to go towards the emergency humanitarian operation. It will go towards helping save lives in the area, as part of a package of UK support towards the appeal."

To donate, or find out more about the appeal, visit DEC Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal | British Red Cross CLICK HERE.

