Lancashire comedian Jon Richardson secures new job after shock split with wife Lucy Beaumont
Lancaster born Jon Richardson is perhaps best known as a team captain on Channel 4’s Cats Does Countdown and the star of Meet the Richardsons, a mockumentary written by and starring his wife Lucy Beaumont.
In April, Jon and Lucy - who married in 2015 and share a daughter - shocked the nation by announcing their separation but things appear to be on the up for Jon as he is set to return to the radio for the first time in over a decade.
This week it was announced that former Ryelands Primary and Lancaster Grammar pupil Jon, 41, is joining the Absolute Radio family to present an all-new show.
What is the show?
The Jon Richardson Show will be live on Absolute Radio from 8am every Saturday morning from September 7 2024.
The Lancashire star, who now lives in Yorkshire, will broadcast from Absolute Radio’s London studios or his very own home-built studio in his garden pub.
Has Jon done radio work before?
Alongside his plethora of TV appearances, Jon has worked on the radio before, co-hosting the Sunday morning show on BBC Radio 6 Music with Russell Howard until 2008, and by himself until March 2010.
On a similar note, Jon already hosts the Down the Dog podcast alongside Absolute Radio’s Matt Forde, and they will now both appear on Absolute Radio on the same day with Jon taking on Saturday mornings followed by Matt’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Football afternoon show with Matt Dyson.
What has Jon said about the move?
Jon said: “Since I was last on the radio the only DJing I get to do is in the car with my daughter, so I’m looking forward to hearing from bands who aren’t The Wiggles or Mr Farts.
“I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity to be part of people’s Saturday mornings and allowing my natural energy and enthusiasm for life to be shared with the Absolute Radio listeners.
“To have the opportunity to leave booby traps in the studio for Matt Forde to discover during his Rock ’n’ Roll Football show is an added bonus I intend to grasp with both hands.”
How do I listen to The Jon Richardson Show on Absolute Radio?
Listen to Absolute Radio across the UK on your digital radio, the free Rayo app, by hitting that play button on the bottom of your screen or by asking your smart speaker to "play Absolute Radio".
You can also listen to The Jon Richardson Show on Absolute Radio 60s, Absolute Radio 70s, Absolute 80s, Absolute Radio 90s, Absolute Radio 00s, Absolute Radio 10s and Absolute Classic Rock from 9am.
