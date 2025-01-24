Lancashire based businessman Tom Morris named as one of Britain's highest taxpayers
The 100 wealthy individuals or families revealed in this year’s Sunday Times Tax List were liable for a total of £4.985 billion of UK tax last year — 7 per cent less than the year before.
The seventh edition of the Tax List — released as millions of people race to meet the self-assessment deadline at the end of January — features figures from the worlds of music and arts, high finance and the high street, as well as billionaire aristocrats and rags-to-riches entrepreneurs.
Included in the top 10 highest paying taxpayers is even a businessman from Lancashire.
Who is this Lancashire businessman?
Tom Morris and his family have been named as the 10th highest paying taxpayers in the UK- paying £149.2 million in tax in 2024.
Now a resident of Lytham St Annes, Tom Morris founded Home Bargains back in 1976 in his hometown of Liverpool.
Home Bargains is now one of the UK’s most successful retailers, boasting more than 600 stores across the UK and employing over 27,000 people.
It is reported that Home Bargain’s is now worth £5 billion whilst Lytham resident Tom, 70, holds an additional £170 million in personal wealth.
Who else made up the top 20?
You can see the full top 20 taxpayers in Britain 2025 below, including how much they paid, details about them and where their standings rate this year compared to last year.
|Name
|Wealth category
|Tax paid (£m)
|Region
|1 -riser
|Sir Chris Hohn (riser)
|Hedge fund
|339.5
|London
|2 -riser
|Fred and Peter Done and family
|Gambling
|273.4
|Northwest
|3 -faller
|Denise, John and Peter Coates
|Gambling
|264
|Midlands
|4 -riser
|Stephen Rubin and family
|Sportswear
|208.9
|London
|5 -new entry
|Mark and Lindy O'Hare
|Financial trading
|204
|London
|6 -faller
|Alex Gerko
|Financial data
|202.2
|London
|7 -riser
|Mike Ashley
|Sports equipment and fashion
|198.2
|Midlands
|8 -riser
|Sir Tim Martin
|Pubs
|170
|Southeast
|9 -riser
|The Weston family
|Retail
|151.8
|London
|10 -riser
|Tom Morris and family
|Retail
|149.2
|Northwest
|11 -riser
|Lord Bamford and family
|Construction equipment
|121.3
|Midlands
|12 -riser
|Glenn Gordon and family
|Distilling
|113.3
|Scotland
|13 -riser
|Dame Mary and Douglas Perkins and family
|Opticians
|108
|Southwest
|14 -riser
|John Timpson and family
|Retail
|104.6
|Northwest
|15 -faller
|Sir James Dyson and family
|Technology
|103
|Southwest
|16 -riser
|Leonie Schroder and family
|Finance
|85.7
|London
|17 -faller
|John Bloor
|Housebuilding and motorbikes
|85.6
|Midlands
|18 -faller
|Lady Philomena Clark and family
|Car sales
|74.2
|Scotland
|19 -riser
|John Murphy and family
|Construction and property
|65.1
|London
|20 -riser
|Sir Will Adderley and family
|Home furnishings
|58.1
|Midlands
What has been said about the tax list?
Robert Watts, who compiled The Sunday Times Tax List, said: “This year’s Tax List poses further questions for Rachel Reeves and her Treasury team. We found our 100 biggest taxpayers together contributed 7% less than in 2024.
“This was largely because many companies owned by the super rich performed less well while the economy was sluggish. Less than half of the people in our 2025 Tax List were found to be contributing more in this year’s rankings.
“Our research continues to highlight the family-owned businesses and other unheralded heroes each year quietly contributing tens of millions of pounds of tax to fund our schools, hospitals and other public services.
“We often find that it’s not the owners of tech firms and other high-profile businesses who contribute the most. This year the Tax List includes entrepreneurs and families behind companies selling pasties, pet food and pillows.”
