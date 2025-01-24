Lancashire based businessman Tom Morris named as one of Britain's highest taxpayers

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 07:00 GMT
The Sunday Times Tax List 2025 has been revealed and a Lancashire businessman has been named one of the highest paying taxpayers in the UK.

The 100 wealthy individuals or families revealed in this year’s Sunday Times Tax List were liable for a total of £4.985 billion of UK tax last year — 7 per cent less than the year before.

The seventh edition of the Tax List — released as millions of people race to meet the self-assessment deadline at the end of January — features figures from the worlds of music and arts, high finance and the high street, as well as billionaire aristocrats and rags-to-riches entrepreneurs.

Included in the top 10 highest paying taxpayers is even a businessman from Lancashire.

Who is this Lancashire businessman?

Tom Morris and his family have been named as the 10th highest paying taxpayers in the UK- paying £149.2 million in tax in 2024.

Now a resident of Lytham St Annes, Tom Morris founded Home Bargains back in 1976 in his hometown of Liverpool.

Thomas Joseph Morris, 70, is a British billionaire businessman and the founder of retail chain Home Bargains.Thomas Joseph Morris, 70, is a British billionaire businessman and the founder of retail chain Home Bargains.
Thomas Joseph Morris, 70, is a British billionaire businessman and the founder of retail chain Home Bargains.

Home Bargains is now one of the UK’s most successful retailers, boasting more than 600 stores across the UK and employing over 27,000 people.

It is reported that Home Bargain’s is now worth £5 billion whilst Lytham resident Tom, 70, holds an additional £170 million in personal wealth.

Who else made up the top 20?

You can see the full top 20 taxpayers in Britain 2025 below, including how much they paid, details about them and where their standings rate this year compared to last year.

NameWealth categoryTax paid (£m)Region
1 -riserSir Chris Hohn (riser)Hedge fund339.5London
2 -riserFred and Peter Done and family Gambling273.4Northwest
3 -fallerDenise, John and Peter Coates Gambling264Midlands
4 -riserStephen Rubin and family Sportswear208.9London
5 -new entryMark and Lindy O'Hare Financial trading204London
6 -fallerAlex GerkoFinancial data202.2London
7 -riserMike AshleySports equipment and fashion 198.2Midlands
8 -riserSir Tim MartinPubs170Southeast
9 -riserThe Weston family Retail151.8London
10 -riserTom Morris and family Retail149.2Northwest
11 -riserLord Bamford and family Construction equipment121.3Midlands
12 -riserGlenn Gordon and family Distilling113.3Scotland
13 -riserDame Mary and Douglas Perkins and family Opticians108Southwest
14 -riserJohn Timpson and family Retail104.6Northwest
15 -fallerSir James Dyson and familyTechnology103Southwest
16 -riserLeonie Schroder and family Finance85.7London
17 -fallerJohn Bloor Housebuilding and motorbikes 85.6Midlands
18 -fallerLady Philomena Clark and family Car sales74.2Scotland
19 -riserJohn Murphy and family Construction and property 65.1London
20 -riserSir Will Adderley and familyHome furnishings58.1Midlands

What has been said about the tax list?

Robert Watts, who compiled The Sunday Times Tax List, said: “This year’s Tax List poses further questions for Rachel Reeves and her Treasury team. We found our 100 biggest taxpayers together contributed 7% less than in 2024.

“This was largely because many companies owned by the super rich performed less well while the economy was sluggish. Less than half of the people in our 2025 Tax List were found to be contributing more in this year’s rankings.

“Our research continues to highlight the family-owned businesses and other unheralded heroes each year quietly contributing tens of millions of pounds of tax to fund our schools, hospitals and other public services.

“We often find that it’s not the owners of tech firms and other high-profile businesses who contribute the most. This year the Tax List includes entrepreneurs and families behind companies selling pasties, pet food and pillows.”

You can read the full guide here: www.thetimes.com/business-money/money/article/tax-list-2025-uk-biggest-taxpayers

