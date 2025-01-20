University of Central Lancashire rises 10 places in national league table
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
UCLan has announced it has risen ten places in an annual environmental league table.
The Preston based university has moved from 41st to 31st in the 2024/25 People & Planet University League table.
The institution has climbed the table, with an overall score of 60.4%, due to an improvement in carbon reduction.
It has also gained high scores for environmental auditing & management systems, staff & student engagement and education for sustainable development.
Agnes Altmets, Head of Sustainability at the University of Central Lancashire, said: “I’m thrilled the hard work everybody is doing across our three campuses is reflected in a 10-place rise in the most recent People & Planet Green League table.
“We have risen up the table this year thanks to the improvements we’ve made to our emissions. We have increased the renewable energy generated onsite and we have implemented numerous energy reduction measures, such as upgrades to lighting throughout our main campus and the closure of buildings during the Christmas holidays.
“We are constantly striving to make our facilities, curriculum and policies as eco-friendly as possible, and we know that our students and colleagues are happy to play their part.”
The scores mean the University is joint first in the North West for water reduction and second in the region for carbon reduction.
Scoring in the only UK league table which focuses on universities’ green issues covers 14 different areas of the University.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.