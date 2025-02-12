Lancashire actress Hayley Tamaddon talks goals, life satisfaction & future projects

Lancashire actress Hayley Tamaddon has opened up about what life is like at the moment and what goals she still has - including her future TV aspirations...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star Hayley, 48, from Blackpool held a Q & A session on her Instagram story last night for her 101k followers.

Whilst many of the questions were light-hearted, some got pretty deep and the Bispham born mum of one did not shy away so take a look at what she had to reveal below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayley’s goals

When a fan asked Hayley if she had any goals for 2025, the actress replied “Many!”

Going on to explain further, Hayley wrote a list of examples: “To work hard and provide for my boy.

“To keep working as an actress..

“To have my sitcom commissioned..

“To have 2 tv show ideas I've got commissioned..

“To be happy.. and live life to the fullest.”

@hayleysoraya on Instagram

What is this about a sitcom?

Hayley actually first revealed she was writing a sitcom two years ago now.

In an exclusive interview with the Blackpool Gazette in 2023, Hayley said: “I'm writing a pilot for a TV script. A passion of mine is to write comedy -whether I'm very good at it, I don't know but apparently I am so I'm gonna keep going! We'll see what happens, it's a long process writing a TV script, it takes forever. It's not so much the writing, it's the giving it to the production companies, and then they say, oh, change this and change that’ so keep your eyes peeled. Maybe in another four years, it might be on TV!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Hayley’s feeling about life currently

When asked how she actually is in herself, Hayley replied: “ Aww how lovely..

“I'm ok thankyou.

“Not enough hours in a day to juggle 2 jobs, write a sitcom, and be a single mum to a 5 year old but I kinda thrive off it.

“Could do with losing a few pounds and getting back in the gym but I'm happy.”

Read More I want Blackpool to get me into a little bit of trouble says Matt Goss ahead of gig

TV aspirations

As well as acting in TV shows, stage productions and even a film with the comedy Eaten by Lions, Hayley has also tried her hand at reality shows before - and successfully!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Norebreck Primary School and Montgomery High School won Stars on Their Eyes in 2006, came second place on Soapsar Superstar and won Soapstar Superchef in 2007, won ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2010 and then Dancing on Ice All Stars in 2014.

One fan therefore took the opporunity to ask if Hayley would appear on anymore reality shows and her response was a resounding yes.

Hayley said: “Ooooh I would LOVE to do strictly.. but I've never been asked. Maybe before I turn 50 they might?!

“I would love to do @britishbakeoff coz I love to bake!!

“And I'd do the jungle for the money! But I would be comedy gold coz I am terrified of EVERYTHING!”