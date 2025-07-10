Lancashire actress Hayley Tamaddon reveals insane migraine cure!

Lancashire actress Hayley Tamaddon has took to social media to reveal her crazy cure for a migraine...

Yesterday, Blackpool born Hayley complained to her 101k Instagram followers that she was suffering from a migraine.

Posting a picture of herself with a bug eye filter on, the mum of one wrote in overlay text: “My migraine is back. [Moaning emoji]

“Head feels like it’s in a vice and I have to go to jaspers school for a piconc [two moaning emojis].”

It appears that the former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star was then inundated with health advice as she later that day thanked her followers for the insane advice she was given - which actually worked!

Hayley Tamaddon's fans offered her some unsual health advice- but it worked! | @hayleysoraya on Instagram

So what was the magic migraine cure?

In a follow up story, Hayley, who is set to star in the new ITV thriller Betrayal, told her followers: “Folks.

“I had a Macdonalds.

“As you all suggested.

“IT ONLY WENT AND FLIPPIN WORKED [star eyes followed by big grin emoji]

“Took the edge off straight away!”

The former Norbeck Primary School & Montgomery High Schol pupil then followed up this revelation with an explanation.

Hayley added: “Ok so I’ve got about 100 dms asking what i ahd! [two laughing emojis]

“I felt quite sick so I just had fries and a full fat coke. Within 30 mins this migraine had subsided. I was so shocked! What is this weird salt and sugar wizardry?”

We don’t know Hayley but we know what we’ll be having next time we have a headache!