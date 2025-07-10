Lancashire actress Hayley Tamaddon reveals insane migraine cure!
Yesterday, Blackpool born Hayley complained to her 101k Instagram followers that she was suffering from a migraine.
Posting a picture of herself with a bug eye filter on, the mum of one wrote in overlay text: “My migraine is back. [Moaning emoji]
“Head feels like it’s in a vice and I have to go to jaspers school for a piconc [two moaning emojis].”
It appears that the former Coronation Street and Emmerdale star was then inundated with health advice as she later that day thanked her followers for the insane advice she was given - which actually worked!
So what was the magic migraine cure?
In a follow up story, Hayley, who is set to star in the new ITV thriller Betrayal, told her followers: “Folks.
“I had a Macdonalds.
“As you all suggested.
“IT ONLY WENT AND FLIPPIN WORKED [star eyes followed by big grin emoji]
“Took the edge off straight away!”
The former Norbeck Primary School & Montgomery High Schol pupil then followed up this revelation with an explanation.
Hayley added: “Ok so I’ve got about 100 dms asking what i ahd! [two laughing emojis]
“I felt quite sick so I just had fries and a full fat coke. Within 30 mins this migraine had subsided. I was so shocked! What is this weird salt and sugar wizardry?”
We don’t know Hayley but we know what we’ll be having next time we have a headache!
