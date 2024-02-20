Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Major US production company 'The CW Television Network' has recently revealed it has comissioned a brand new show focusing on the character of Sherlock Homes and that the main character will be played by Blackpool's very own David Thewlis, 60.

What is the new TV show?

Called 'Sherlock & Daughter', the series promises a twist on the character and the stories that many know so well as the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes is paired with an unlikely partner- his possible daughter- whilst his usual sidekick Dr Holmes is not expected to feature as of yet.

The series will see Sherlock out of his comfort zone, unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. The detective then meets an American girl called Amelia who, after her mother’s mysterious murder, learns that Sherlock may be her missing father. Despite their different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack Amelia's mother’s murder and find out if she really is Sherlock’s daughter.

Sherlock & Daughter is created, written, and executive-produced by Brendan Foley (Cold Courage, The Riddle), whilst Micah War Dog Wright (They’re Watching, First Nations Comedy Experience) and Shelly Goldstein (Cold Courage, Laverne & Shirley) are series writers and James Duff (The Closer, Major Crimes) showruns. Karine Martin, Chris Phillip, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow, Ivan Dunleavy and Escapade Media also serve as executive producers.

David Thewlis is to star in a new show called ‘Sherlock & Daughter’. Credit: Getty

Who else stars in Sherlock & Daughter?

Sherlock's daughter is played by American actress Blu Hunt, 28, who is best known for her roles in The CW supernatural drama series The Originals (2017) and n the Netflix science fiction drama series Another Life (2019–2021).

58-year-old Scottish actor Dougray Scott, who has starred in shows such as Desperate Housewives, Batwoman and Irvine Welshe's Crime, then plays Sherlock’s nemesis, Moriarty. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

What has been said about the show?

Sherlock & Daughter was announced by CW at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2024 press tour.

At the event, Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at the CW Network said: "The CW continues to expand its original programming lineup with quality scripted and unscripted series, based on IP that everyone knows, that encourage co-viewing across generations of fans.

“Sherlock & Daughter brings Cannes Film Festival Best Actor award winner and SAG, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated David Thewlis to the network as the renowned detective Sherlock Holmes. The entire cast and creative team have done a magnificent job putting a new twist on the classic character. And because we also need things only a Sherlock can solve, we are looking forward to welcoming two great game shows to the CW in “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble,” which will bring prime time game night to the whole family.”

When is Sherlock & Daughter expected to come out?