Lancashire actor Joe Gilgun bags BAFTA nomination for role in Brassic: see the full list of nominations here
Chorley actor Joe Gilgun has bagged himself a BAFTA nomination this year for his role in the popular Sky comedy show Brassic.
The 40-year-old, who plays the show's lead character Vincent "Vinnie" O'Neill, has been nominated in the 'Male Comedy Performance' category and will be up against five others, including the well known Scottish actor David Tennant.
This is the fourth time that Joe has been nominated in this category for his role in Brassic, having recevied nominations in 2021, 2022 and 2023- here's hoping that 2024 will see a win!
What is Brassic?
Co-created by Joe and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst, Brassic is a comedy show based on Joe’s experiences of living with bipolar disorder in his home town, with the show’s fictional town of Hawely being inspired by Chorley. The show follows Vinnie and his fellow working-class friends as they find unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.
Brassic has had five series so far and has been nominated for eight television awards, winning another two. A sixth series has also been confirmed.
Have any other Lancashire stars been nominated?
Burnley born actor Lee Ingleby also stars as in the BBC show The Long Shadow which has received five nominations in total.
The Long Shadow was about one of the country’s most notorious killers - the Yorkshire Ripper - and 48-year-old Lee played DCS Jim Hobson, the second detective chief superintendent to head up the case.
The BAFTA Television Awards will be hosted by Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan and take place on Sunday May 12.
Take a look at the full list of BAFTA nominations
Leading Actor
Brian Cox, Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic
Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix
Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netlix
Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max
Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One
Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Leading Actress
Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix
Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic
Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX
Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One
Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One
Supporting Actor
Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One
Eanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Harris Dickinson, A Murder At The End Of The World - Disney+
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - HBO/Sky Atlantic
Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix
Supporting Actress
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix
Harriet Walter, Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix
Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix
Nico Parker, The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic
Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One
Comedy Entertainment
The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Late Night Lycett - Channel 4
Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max
Would I Lie To You? - BBC One
Male Comedy Performance
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three
David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime
Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One
Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou - Netflix
Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max
Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three
Female Comedy Performance
Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4
Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One
Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+
Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic
Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+
Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4
Current Affairs
Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four
Putin Vs The West - BBC Two
Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4
The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two
Daytime
Loose Women and Men production team - ITV
Lorraine - ITV
Make It At Market - BBC One
Scam Interceptors - BBC One
Drama Series
The Gold - BBC One
Happy Valley - BBC One
Slow Horses - Apple TV+
Top Boy - Netflix
Entertainment
Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+
Later... With Jools Holland - BBC Two
Michael Mcintyre's Big Show - BBC One
Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One
Entertainment Performance
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - ITV
Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave
Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One
Hannah Waddingham, The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One
Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4
Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max
International
The Bear - Disney+
Beef - Netflix
Class Act - Netflix
The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic
Love & Death - ITVX
Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic
Factual Entertainment
Celebrity Race Across The World - BBC One
The Dog House - Channel 4
Endurance: Race To The Pole - Channel 5
Portrait Artist Of The Year - Sky Arts
Live Event Coverage
The Coronation Concert - BBC One
Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One
Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance - BBC One
Short Form
Mobility - BBC Three
The Skewer: Three Twisted Years - BBC iPlayer
Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps - Vice News
Where It Ends - BBC Three
Limited Drama
Best Interests - BBC One
Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix
The Long Shadow - ITV
The Sixth Commandment - BBC One
Factual Series
Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries
Evacuation - Channel 4 Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries
Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two
Single Documentary
David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Sky Documentaries
Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family - ITV Hatton - Sky Crime
Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris - Netflix
News Coverage
Channel 4 News: Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War - Channel 4
Sky News: Inside Myanmar - The Hidden War - Sky News
Sky News: Israel-Hamas War - Sky News
Reality TV
Banged Up - Channel 4
Married At First Sight - E4
My Mum, Your Dad - ITV
Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix
Scripted Comedy
Big Boys - Channel 4
Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three
Extraordinary - Disney+
Such Brave Girls - BBC Three
TV Soap
Casualty BBC One
EastEnders BBC One
Emmerdale ITV
Specialist Factual
Chimp Empire - Netflix
The Enfield Poltergeist - Apple TV+
Forced Out - Sky Documentaries
White Nanny, Black Child - Channel 5
Sports Coverage
Cheltenham Festival Day One - ITV
MOTD Live: FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 - BBC One
Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final - BBC One
Memorable Moment (voted for by the public)
David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing in Beckham - Netflix
Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th doctor in Doctor Who - BBC One
Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown in Happy Valley - BBC One
Bill and Frank's story in The Last Of Us - HBO/ Sky Atlantic
Thirteen-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance in The Piano - Channel 4
Logan Roy's death in Succession - HBO/ Sky Atlantic
