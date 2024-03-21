Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The reality star and actress, who lived in Preston whilst studying at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), has most recently appeared on the popular ITV show Celebrity Big Brother as a housemate.

The 29-year-old former Love Island winner was favourite to win the show when she first entered so it shocked the public and her fellow housemates when she was announced as the fourth star to be evicted last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ekin-Su was then met with boos during her elimination and faced scrutiny on ITV2 spin-off show Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live, in which she claimed “she wasn’t portrayed as herself on the show”.

The Turkish born reality star has also been silent on social media since leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house, not sharing any posts on Instagram or X.

Yet despite the boos and the silent social media accounts, a new study has found that Ekin-Su's popularity has actually soared on Instagram since her exit.

Ekin- Su has gained thousands of Instagram followers despite her early exit from Celebrity Big Brother. Credit: ITV plc.

What has the study found?

Leading gambling publisher CasinoReviews analysed Ekin-Su’s Instagram account after she became the fourth person to be evicted from series 23 of Celebrity Big Brother on Friday, March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite her early eviction and social media silence, Ekin-Su's Instagram following has shot up by 130,421 in the four days since she left the reality show.

Read More Blackpool unveils a "glittering" new tourism season for 2024 including illuminations extension

Nikoleta Kuncheva, Project Manager at CasinoReviews, said : “Ekin-Su’s departure came as a shock to many, with the former Love Island star actually entering the Celebrity Big Brother house mere weeks ago as the bookies’ favourite to win.