Coronation Street royalty and BBC Morning Live presenter Kym Marsh enjoyed a thrilling family day out at Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort this week.

The 48-year-old TV star shared videos and photos of the theme park visit with her three children, David, 30, Emilie, 27, and Polly, 14, as well as her grandchildren, writing “So much fun with my gang today!”

The trip could have been quality family time before Kym’s next career move, as fans of Coronation Street are convinced that she is returning to the cobbles after she shared a cryptic social media post.

The actress posted on Instagram that she needed a holiday after seven weeks of performing in Abigail’s Party at the Royal Exchange in Manchester, and teased that her “next adventure” was set to begin.

Kym Marsh with her children David, 30, Emilie, 27, and Polly, 14, as well as her grandchildren. | submit

It followed an earlier hint from Corrie make-up artist Gillian Walsh that she’d had a “special guest” in her chair, which many speculated to be Kym.

Kym herself said in April that she wouldn’t rule out a return to her role as fan-favourite Michelle Connor.

Fans took to social media to share their theories, with one fan posting “Michelle Connor is coming home”, while another wrote “so basically Michelle is coming back to Corrie.”

Kym rose to fame as a member of pop band Hear’Say, before she successfully moved into acting and presenting. She left Coronation Street in 2019 after 13 years on the show, and went on to present Morning Live, appear on Strictly, and join the cast of Waterloo Road.

Kym’s Waterloo Road colleague Hattie Dynevor, who plays Libby on the programme and is the sister of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, was also spotted at Pleasure Beach last week.

Pleasure Beach Resort CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Kym might have hinted at her next adventure career-wise, but we’re thrilled she decided to enjoy an adventure of a different kind here at Pleasure Beach.

“We’ve always been popular with famous faces and it’s a joy to see a much-loved star making magical memories with her loved ones.”

