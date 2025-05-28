One of the UK’s most celebrated ventrilouqists, comedian Paul Zerdin is heading to Blackpool this week as part of the Blackpool Comedy Festival.

On Thursday, May 29, Paul Zerdin - who won America’s Got Talent back in 2015- is bringins his new acclaimed show to Viva Blackpool.

Called Paul Zerdin and Friends, the show is part of the ongoing Blackpool Comedy Festival which began last Saturday and ends on Monday, June 1.

Before his arrival in our seaside town, the 52-year-old Londoner spoke to Fylde Coast radio personality Ged Mills all about his upcoming Blackpool gig.

Paul said: “I'm very excited to be coming back to Blackpool, firstly, and secondly, to be part of the festival. I've done a lot of festivals around the world, including the Montreal Just for Last Festival, Cape Town. Festivals have taken me all over the world and so to be able to come back to Blackpool and be part of a festival, I think is terrific and I've got a real soft spot for Blackpool because I've spent so many summers, you know, summer seasons there back in the day, as they say. Also to be coming back to the Viva, the Viva show bar at Blackpool is fantastic. I love that venue and so it's been quite a few years, actually, since I've been back. So yes, great to be part of the festival.”

Comedian and ventriloquist Paul Zerdin is performing during the Blackpool Comedy festival alongside some of his friends. | submit

Radio presenter Ged then had Paul looking back at his career progression as although winning America’s Got Talent saw him catupult to fame ten years ago, that came after years of training and crafting his skill with Paul even revealling how it all began in Blackpool.

Paul said: “I did my first proper season in my career in Blackpool in 1997 and it was a split week with me, Bradley Walsh and Roy Walker. Then I came back and did the full season myself in 98 and then and I've been back, you know, on and off over the years a lot. And so I was learning my trade, you know, I started as a ventriloquist and a magician when I left school and I'd been doing holiday parks, I've been doing working men's clubs, and doing literally every gig that that would come in, I'd take it. And I just think the more you do, the more experience you get, the better you get and just the more you learn.

“I'd already done a talent show in this country on on ITV, I think it was about 1996, which led to me having my own show in Blackpool about a year later. And so the talent show seems to be quite a big, a big part of my life [because] ... 2015, I then went and did America's Got Talent and... the whole [Got] Talent thing is a massive thing around the world, as we know, but the American one is massive and so the American one has a has an enormous reach. So not only did it open doors in America for me, but it also kicked my career up the butt back home in the UK so it was kind of win win.

“I genuinely never thought I'd win it. I had hoped to get to the finals just to get the exposure but when I won it, I thought, wow, that's, you know, that was a real surprise. And you know, if you watch it on YouTube, you can see the look of absolute shock -it’s genuine. It's a mixture of shock and jet lag, because I was backwards and forwads and we were doing the live shows at Radio City in New York. Yeah, it opened a lot of doors and, and helped my career. It was just trying to juggle being able to still tour at home and also, you know, I had a show in Vegas for a while. I'm going back to Vegas- I've just started a residency at Jimmy Kimmel's comedy club on the strip in Vegas snd I do selected weekends between now and August and then I come back and I start touring the UK again so it's a real juggling game.”

But before the Las Vegas residency and UK tour kicks off, Paul is of course taking a pitstop in Blackpool this week to bring Paul Zerdin & Friends to Viva.

Explaining what audiences can expect, Paul said: “This is my, sort of, current touring show, which I'm doing in Vegas and the great thing about having a residency in Vegas... it's a great opportunity for me to try out stuff while I'm there working in the same venue over the next few months. And so it gives me an opportunity to then come back, when I do my shows in the UK, to put in lots of new material, so there'll be lots of new material for my show at the Viva.

“It consists of Sam, probably my most well known character... and then I've got Albert, Sam's grandpa, I've got the baby, I've also got - I'm bringing with me my bodyguard. Basically the story goes that when I won a AGT, things went a bit crazy and they gave me a bodyguard and even though that's a while ago, he's still here, I can't get rid of him. He's American, and he's paranoid and he's my bodyguard. Roger comes out and he wants to interrogate the audience. He's totally paranoid, and thinks that there's someone out to get us and he can't believe why there are people there. He says ‘somebody's obviously leaked the information’. I said, and I have to explain to him, ‘Yes, I did, Roger, because I told people that I was going to be here’. ‘You told people you were coming to the Viva Blackpool?’ ‘Yes, yes, that's what I've done’. ‘What kind of a nutcase would do that? Do you know any of these people? No. Why would you do that?’ So he doesn't understand the whole premise of doing a show on tour.

“I've also got an urban fox as well, who's come on tour by accident with me. He's always hanging around the bins outside my house and he's accidentally got into the car, because he smelt my packed lunch as I was packing to go on tour so that's the kind of the story with the urban fox. It's kind of like a dysfunctional family and I'm the babysitter... Sam wants to leave, he's also thinking about going on Britain's Got Talent because he thinks that might give his career a lift. So I've got this sort of silly, crazy, mad family. And of course, it's a stand-up comedy show, that's the first and foremost thing. A stand-up comedy show with puppets and I also talk about being a ventriloquist in everyday life and the fun that you can have throwing your voice around so yeah it's a fun-packed couple of hours.”

Tickets are still avialable for Paul Zerdin & Friends at Viva on Thursday, May 29- click here to book.