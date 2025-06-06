King Charles will make his first official visit to Lancashire as monarch next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King will arrive in Lancaster by royal train on Monday (June 9) and will be presented with the keys to Lancaster Castle.

It’s the first time the monarch, who is also the Duke of Lancaster, has visited the county since his coronation in May 2023.

King Charles visits Lancaster on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What will happen?

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, will officially greet King Charles on his arrival into Lancaster.

His majesty will take part in an ancient ceremony in front of the John O’Gaunt gateway, where he will be presented with the Keys to the Castle by Mrs Pam Barker DL, Constable of the Castle.

Mrs Amanda Parker JP, who is the King's representative in the county, said it would be "a very special occasion".

She said: “I am delighted that His Majesty is coming to Lancashire and look forward to introducing him to many Lancastrian businesses and community organisations. This is a very special occasion for our county.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the ceremony, His Majesty will meet representatives from local businesses before joining a reception attended by a variety of organisations from the Lancaster area.

His majesty will take part in an ancient ceremony in front of the John O’Gaunt gateway, where he will be presented with the Keys to the Castle by Mrs Pam Barker DL, Constable of the Castle.

Best spot to see the King

The best vantage point for spectators is likely to be Castle Hill but significant restrictions will be in place to ensure the safety of crowds.

Previous visit

When he was Prince of Wales he visited Morecambe to mark the 125th anniversary of the Winter Gardens in 2022, and sampled food and drink - including a Duke of Lancaster's Regiment sausage and Hen Harrier golden ale when he toured the Ribble Valley in 2017.

He last visited East Lancashire in 2017, during a trip to Clitheroe, where he met with traders and residents at the town’s annual food festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King also revealed he was a fan of Burnley Football Club, and was sent a complimentary VIP season ticket for the newly-promoted Premier League side.

King Charles III (C) arrives to visit Leeds Central Library and Art Gallery during an official visit to Yorkshire on November 8, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Road closures

A number of roads and car parks will be closed for the event, including:

- Roads in the vicinity of Lancaster Castle with diversions in place. Residents of Castle Hill and Castle Park have been contacted with details of alternative arrangements

- Parking in St Mary’s Parade will be suspended from 6pm on Thursday, June 5 until 9pm on Monday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Dallas Road car park will be closed from 6am to 6pm on Monday except by prior arrangement.

- Rolling road closures will be implemented in the city centre on Monday. These will be kept brief and to a minimum

- Barriers and restricted access will be in place to allow for public viewing and event safety

King Charles

- Businesses and residents in the Castle Hill area and city centre that are expecting deliveries are advised to reschedule for another day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- HGVs will not be able to gain access areas adjacent to St George’s Quay due to road closures and the low railway bridge on the quayside.

Lancaster is expected to be very busy during the day and the council has advised people to allow extra time for their journeys.

A council spokesperson said: “We appreciate that these arrangements may cause some inconvenience and thank you in advance for your cooperation.

"A wide range of local organisations are working closely together to make sure this visit is a proud and memorable moment for the city of Lancaster.

“We hope you will take the opportunity to witness this historic occasion, and we thank you for helping to make it a success."