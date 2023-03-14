The King has appointed his first High Sheriff of Lancashire to be sworn in later this month. The historic role of High Sheriff dates back over 1,000 years and is personally appointed annually by the reigning monarch.

What is a High Sheriff?

As stated by the High Sheriffs’ Association of England and Wales, The Office of High Sheriff is an ‘independent non-political Royal appointment for a single year.

David Taylor was a Director of the Manchester Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Development Authority, which delivered the London 2012 Games.

‘Their duties include supporting the Crown and the judiciary, in addition, High Sheriffs actively lend support and encouragement to crime prevention agencies, the emergency services and the voluntary sector.

‘Many High Sheriffs also assist Community Foundations and local charities working with vulnerable and other people both in endorsing and helping to raise the profile of their valuable work. The High Sheriffs´ Association adopted National Crimebeat in recent years in response to specific areas of need.’

Their role is to be HM The King's representative in the county, overseeing all matters relating to the Judiciary and the maintenance of law and order.

The office of High Sheriff is held for one year. It is purely voluntary and does not receive any salary or expenses.

Who is Lancashire’s High Sheriff?

David Taylor CBE DL, who has an outstanding record of working in important institutions over his forty years in the county, is currently Chairman of the University of Central Lancashire and Deputy Chairman of Preston North End.

The incoming High Sheriff of Lancashire said: “It is a great honour to be appointed High Sheriff of Lancashire, a position that dates back over a millennia.

"I am proud to add my name to the list of outstanding occupants of the role. In my time as High Sheriff I will work closely with the Police and emergency services supporting the work they do to keep the people of our county safe.

"I will also work closely with and support community groups and the voluntary sector throughout the county. These groups help to sustain our diverse county and cohesion between our communities."

