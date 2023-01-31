The Hubs, by Places for People, are open to all and can be found at Plungington Community Centre on Brook Street, and at Tanterton Village Centre in Kidsgrove. They will each offer local people a place in which they can meet others, get involved in activities and stay warm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With financial support from Places for People, Plungington will open the Community Café area of the building as a warm space from 10am to 2pm each day; Plungington Centre Manager Ben Clayton said: “Our Warm Space offers a warm, friendly and inclusive, non-judgmental space where people’s confidentiality and privacy is respected.

New warm hubs open in Plunginton and Tanterton offering a confidential, warm, and friendly environment for people to socialise over refreshments and take part in activities.

“It’s free to come in – you can grab a brew and snack from the café or bring your own, we don’t mind how long you stay, what we care about is that you are warm and safe. We offer free Wi-Fi, mobile phone charging points and regular activities that you are welcome to join in with. It is a space for you. It is a space for you to meet and spend time with friends and family. Anyone can pop in for a cuppa and we guarantee you will be given a warm welcome.”

Places for People has also funded a Warm Hub as part of the Tanterton Village Centre’s drop-in service each day. Marcus Hulme, Director of Places Impact, Places for People said: “We know that people are acutely struggling with increasing energy costs and broader costs of living. We are finding ways to help, offering a space for those in need to have somewhere not only safe and warm, but a place in which they can socialise and be part of a community.

"We are proud to support two more facilities for people in Preston this winter and hope it makes a small difference at such a challenging time. The cost-of-living crisis is having a significant impact on our customers and communities. Our support for Warm Hubs is a great example of how organisations can combine resources to work together and offer practical support for people in Preston and beyond this winter.”