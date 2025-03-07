Katie Price and Kerry Katona are heading to Lancashire twice with new show

Celebrity friends Katie Price and Kerry Katona have announced a new nationwide tour and it’s coming to Lancashire twice - below is everything you need to know.

Katie Price (left) and Kerry Katona (right) have announced a new tour called 'An Evening with Katie and Kerry'. Credit: Getty | Getty

Media personality and model, Katie Price is heading on tour with friend and fellow TV star Kerry Katona, who first rose to fame as a member of the girl group Atomic Kitten.

Katie and Kerry, who are 46 and 44-years-old respectively, have been close friends for years, even living together briefly last year, and now they are holding a string of “tell-all” shows across the country.

What can we expect from Katie and Kerry’s show?

Called ‘An Evening with Katie and Kerry’, it promises to be a “tell-all tour”.

The show infomation reads: “ Having been friends for over twenty years, they are lookingforward to hitting the road together and sharing stories ofmarriage and divorce, bankruptcy, ‘I’m A Celebrity’, theimportance of family, their constant press attention and turning their lives around. There will also be some song and dance and an opportunity for audience questions in an evening thatpromises to be warm, inspirational, motivational and lots of fun!”

When are they coming to Lancashire?

Katie and Kerry will be heading to Fleetwood’s Marine Hall on Saturday, September 13 2025.

A month later they arrive in Lancashire again for a show at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on Tuesday, October 14.

How can I get tickets & how much are they ?

Tickets went on sale this morning.

You can buy tickets for the Fleetwood show here and the Burnley show here.

Fleetwood tickets are £25 but there is also a limited opportunity to purchase a meet and greet pass for an additional £10 .

Burnley tickets are then £27 but again, meet and greet tickets can be purchased for a tenner more.

Where else are Katie and Kerry going?

The full tour dates are as follows:

Thu, 11 Sep 2025: ELLESMERE PORT CIVIC HALL

Fri, 12 Sep 2025: NEW BRIGHTON FLORAL PAVILION

Sat, 13 Sep 2025: FLEETWOOD MARINE HALL

Sun, 14 Sep 2025: BRADFORD ST GEORGE'S HALL

Mon, 15 Sep 2025: WHITLEY BAY PLAYHOUSE

Tue, 16 Sep 2025: BILLINGHAM FORUM

Wed, 17 Sep 2025: ST HELENS THEATRE ROYAL

Thu, 18 Sep 2025: ROYAL SUTTON COLDFIELD TOWN HALL

Sat, 20 Sep 2025: VENUE TBA

Sun, 21 Sep 2025: MELTON MOWBRAY

Mon, 22 Sep 2025: SHREWSBURY THEATRE SEVERN

Tue, 23 Sep 2025: STAFFORD GATEHOUSE

Thu, 25 Sep 2025: NORTHWICH MEMORIAL COURT

Fri, 26 Sep 2025: TEWKESBURY, ROSES THEATRE

Sun, 28 Sep 2025: CLACTON. PRINCES THEATRE

Mon, 29 Sep 2025: KINGS LYNN CORN EXCHANGE

Tue, 30 Sep 2025: ST ALBANS ALBAN ARENA

Wed, 1 Oct 2025: REDDITCH PALACE THEATRE

Thu, 2 0ct 2025: LINCOLN NEW THEATRE ROYAL

Fri, 3 Oct 2025: SKEGNESS EMBASSY THEATRE

Sat, 4 0ct 2025: MANSFIELD PALACE THEATRE

Sun, 5 Oct 2025: GRIMSBY AUDITORIUM

Tue, 7 Oct 2025: BASILDON TOWNGATE THEATRE

Wed, 8 Oct 2025: BROXBOURNE, THE SPOTLIGHT

Thu, 9 Oct 2025: CAMBERLEY THEATRE

Fri, 10 Oct 2025: WATFORD PALACE THEATRE

Sat, 11 Oct 2025: PORTSMOUTH NEW THEATRE ROYAL

Mon, 13 Oct 2025 STOCKPORT PLAZA

Tue, 14 Oct 2025: BURNLEY MECHANICS

Wed, 15 Oct 2025 :SCARBOROUGH SPA

Thu, 16 Oct 2025: PETERBOROUGH NEW THEATRE

Fri, 17 Oct 2025: CORBY CUBE

Sat,18 Oct 2025: CATFORD BROADWAY THEATRE

Sat, 27 Sep 2025: NORTHAMPTON, THE OLD SAVOY

Sun, 19 Oct 2025: READING HEXAGON THEATRE

Mon, 20 Oct 2025 SWANSEA GRAND **

Tue, 21 Oct 2025: VENUE TBA

Wed, 22 Oct 2025: HULL CITY HALL